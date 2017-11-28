The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

Business, Economy

Govt calls air ticket cancellation fee too much, demands 'balance'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 6:49 pm IST

Aviation minister Jayant Sinha said the cancellation fee charged by airlines was 'onerous' for the passengers.

Aviation minister Jayant Sinha said the cancellation fee charged by airlines was
 Aviation minister Jayant Sinha said the cancellation fee charged by airlines was "on the higher side and onerous for passengers". (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Ticket cancellation charges are likely to get less taxing as the government has lashed out at airlines, calling the current rate of cancellation fees “onerous for passengers”.

According to a report by TOI, the government will soon speak to airlines addressing this issue and ask them to reduce the fee to a reasonable amount.

"We believe cancellation charges are on the high side and onerous for passengers. The Rs 3,000 fee is in many cases more than the price of the ticket itself. Our UDAN (subsidised regional flying) scheme has capped fares at Rs 2,500 per hour of flying. These cancellation charges need to be brought back into balance," aviation minister Jayant Sinha told TOI.

Sinha’s comments find significance amidst the recent spate of cancellation fee hikes levied by several airlines. Experts believe that it result in passengers shunning the practice of booking tickets in advance to get lower fares. Sinha has ordered a probe into these “exorbitant” fares.

The government is also working on a "passenger bill of rights" (PBOR) that will propound on the rights and duties of flyers.

"India has seen a doubling of air travellers in the last 3.5 years, a growth rate that has not been witnessed anywhere globally. Many are first-time flyers who need to be made aware of their rights and duties. For this, we are preparing the PBOR by looking at best practices globally. It will be a robust and balanced document to protect consumer rights," Sinha said.

Tags: flight tickets, jayant sinha, cancellation fee on air tickets
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Experts reveal top 6 tips to deal with children's fussy eating habits

2

Jio Phone is back in stock, but only for a few

3

Donkeys jailed in Uttar Pradesh, Twitter reacts

4

ICC Test Rankings: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja surge to second spot

5

Potential bridesmaid Priyanka delighted for Meghan Markle after engagement to Prince Harry

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham