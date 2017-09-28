The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

Business, Economy

Policy flip-flops may risk Modi's 'Make in India' drive

REUTERS
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 11:29 am IST

GE won $2.6 bn contract to supply 1,000 diesel locomotives; rail ministry says it wouldn’t need diesel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Surprise policy shifts, such as an apparent U-turn over a locomotive deal with General Electric, risk undermining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to create millions of jobs and boost growth, industry executives say.

GE won a $2.6 billion contract in 2015 to supply 1,000 diesel locomotives - the biggest direct investment in India by a U.S. firm and the first deal awarded to a foreign firm after India allowed 100 percent foreign investment in its railways - part of efforts to overhaul its creaking, colonial-era infrastructure.

But the railways ministry said last week it wouldn’t need diesel after all - hoping to save on fuel and maintenance costs - and suggested GE might want to make electric engines instead.

Electric engines are usually used for passenger trains, while diesel is used for freight. Around 25-30 percent of India’s locomotives are diesel-engined.

The policy shift could cost New Delhi in compensation - GE is already building a factory for the diesel locos - but executives and investors say it is also an important test for a government that needs foreign investment to create jobs and reboot growth ahead of a 2019 general election.

“The GE case is very important symbolically because they have been among the earliest and most committed investors,” said Amitabh Dubey, a political analyst at research firm Trusted Sources.

“People will be watching to see how this plays out, particularly because the railway contracts were initiatives that the government pushed consciously and worked very hard to get these people in. To then turn around two years later and change your strategy will bother a lot of people,” he said.

GE has already shipped its first diesel locomotive to India and is completing a factory in the state of Bihar. It has created around 1,000 jobs at the plant and a maintenance shed, and 5,000 jobs in the supplier network.

In a statement, the U.S. firm said the government’s change would put future foreign investment at risk.

“An alteration of this contract will have serious impact on job creation and skills development, and cause the government to incur substantial costs,” it said. “This will also undermine government’s signature ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

FDI growth slowing

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India topped $60 billion in fiscal 2016-17, almost double the levels before Modi came to power in 2014.

But after increasing by more than 20 percent in the first two years of the Modi government, FDI growth was less than half that rate in the latest financial year, hit by tax changes and a shock move to withdraw most of India’s banknotes overnight.

Yashwant Sinha, a veteran leader of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a former finance minister, said poorly executed policy shifts had stalled growth. “Economies are destroyed more easily than they are built,” he wrote in a newspaper column on Wednesday.

India’s economy, Asia’s third-largest, grew at a 3-year low of 5.7 percent in April-June.

Three-point turn

In another example of shifting goalposts, India this month blindsided the auto industry by almost doubling the maximum levy on luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) - just weeks after first setting the rate as part of a major tax change.

Rahil Ansari, head of Audi India, said sudden shifts affect companies’ ability to plan ahead, and could force changes.

“This is bound to adversely impact sales, by possibly a double-digit reduction, and will reduce revenues for the company, dealers and perhaps also tax revenue for the government,” he said.

Rival Mercedes-Benz also said the luxury car industry has been at the receiving end of arbitrary policies, and a hike in levies would affect its future expansion plans under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

For change to happen in a country like India, it sometimes has to be done in a disruptive manner, and foreign investors should expect that and plan for it, said Sandip Beri, partner at Delhi-based law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

However, the government should give industry fair time to comply with new rules, and analyse its own contractual obligations, before changing policy, he added. “There is no question that industry wants stability and predictability.”

India’s inability to make up its mind on its tax structure and how it responds to foreign companies pre-dates the Modi government, says Saurabh Mukherjea, CEO of Mumbai-based brokerage Ambit Capital.

“I can understand why GE is peeved, but (I‘m) not sure how one should take their broader point on the impact on the economic climate in India,” he told Reuters.

Tags: indian economy, fdi, narendra modi, make in india, general electric, diesel vehicles
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Assam: 100-ft bamboo Durga idol previously destroyed by storm stakes claim for Guinness entry

2

Playboy founder passes away at 91

3

Asus unveils VivoBook S15 at Rs 59,990 and ZenBook UX430 at Rs 74,990

4

Snake expert lets his own black mamba bite him, films his death after marital breakdown

5

A new era is about to begin for Pakistan cricket, says coach Mickey Arthur

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham