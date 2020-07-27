Need to conclude free trade agreements with US, others: RBI Governor

Stating that recent agriculture reforms have opened new opportunities, the RBI Governor said the farm sector is emerging as a bright spot

New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed CII event on Monday said that India needs to focus on concluding free trade agreements with US and other countries.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also made a strong case for stepping up investments in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to India Inc at a CII event, Das said both private and public sectors have to play an important role in developing infrastructure that requires huge investments.

He also said advised banks to take stress test and raise capital to meet challenges.

Stating that recent agriculture reforms have opened new opportunities, the RBI Governor said the farm sector is emerging as a bright spot.

India needs policies for sustained increase in farm income, he added.

With regard to forex rate, Das said the RBI has no fixed target for the rupee but will monitor undue volatility.