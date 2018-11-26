The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 26, 2018 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

Business, Economy

Dip in revenues may widen fiscal gap to 3.5 per cent in FY19: report

PTI
Published : Nov 26, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2018, 2:16 pm IST

Total revenues and expenditure of the govt, will come at Rs 6.67 lakh cr as against the budgeted Rs 6.24 lakh cr.

The non-tax revenue is also expected to be lower by Rs 16,200 crore than the budget estimate of Rs 2.45 lakh crore.
 The non-tax revenue is also expected to be lower by Rs 16,200 crore than the budget estimate of Rs 2.45 lakh crore.

Mumbai: Despite repeated assurances, India will not be able to narrow fiscal deficit to the targeted 3.3 per cent for 2018-19 of GDP on a shortfall in indirect taxes and non-tax revenues, a report said Monday.

Fiscal deficit, a key factor determining the macroeconomic health, will come at 3.5 per cent of GDP for FY19, domestic ratings agency India Ratings and Research said. This will be the third consecutive year that the fiscal gap number will be at 3.5 per cent, it said.

The deficit, which is the difference between the total revenues and expenditure of the government, will come at Rs 6.67 lakh crore as against the budgeted Rs 6.24 lakh crore.

"The pressure on government finances is mainly arising from the revenue side, particularly from indirect taxes and non-tax revenue," the agency, a part of the Fitch Group said.

A tax revenue shortfall of Rs 22,400 crore is expected on the indirect tax front, it said, adding that since the introduction of Goods and Services Tax in July 2017, a large part of the indirect tax revenue is being subsumed under GST.

It added that even though the introduction of e-way bills has helped the government plug leakages in GST collection, aggregate indirect tax growth came at only 4.3 per cent for the first half of FY19 as against a 22.2 per cent target for the full fiscal.

The non-tax revenue is also expected to be lower by Rs 16,200 crore than the budget estimate of Rs 2.45 lakh crore, it said, attributing this to lower dividends from state-run enterprises and RBI, lower receipts from communication services and lower divestments.

In case of RBI, it said the central bank has provided an interim dividend from its FY18 profits to the Government before March 2018 and hence the dividend receipts will be lower.

On divestments, it said only Rs 15,247 crore has been realised in the first half as against a budget target of Rs 80,000 crore. It said revenue expenditure growth in the first half has been lower than the budgeted figure, but faces pressures due to a steep increase in the minimum support price of kharif crops and the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"By reducing capital expenditure, the government will again try to reduce the adverse impact of both increased revenue expenditure and shortfall in receipts on the fiscal deficit," it warned.

The government has been repeatedly saying that it will meet its commitments under the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

Last Saturday, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said that the Centre does not need money from RBI to meet the fiscal deficit targets. The gap had touched 95 per cent of the budget level for the first half of the fiscal year, at Rs 5.94 lakh crore.

Tags: gdp growth, fiscal deficit, economy, inflation, indirect taxes, goods and services tax
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

2

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

3

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

4

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

5

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham