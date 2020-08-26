Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

Gujarat tops Export Preparedness Index 2020, Maharashtra comes second

Published : Aug 26, 2020, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2020, 2:10 pm IST

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said rapid growth of exports is a crucial component for long-term economic growth.

 Representational image. (AFP)

New Delhi: Gujarat has topped the Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2020 followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to the government think tank's report released on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the report Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said rapid growth of exports is a crucial component for long-term economic growth.

 

A favourable ecosystem enables a country to contribute significantly to global value chains and reap the benefits of integrated production networks, globally, Kant added.

Tags: export of goods, economy of gujarat, export preparedness index 2020

