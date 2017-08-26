The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

Business, Economy

How SC's ruling on privacy may affect Aadhaar-PAN linkage

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2017, 3:39 pm IST

With the August 31 deadline looming around the corner, the Supreme Court’s order has left taxpayers in confusion.

The deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage is August 31.
 The deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage is August 31.

Mumbai: The Supreme Court’s ruling that individual privacy is a fundamental right has shaken up the premises of the Aadhaar Act, the effect of which can be felt on the Aadhaar-PAN linkage.

In a bid to check tax evasion, the Finance Ministry had mandated the linkage of the 12-digit unique number with PAN to file income tax returns. The deadline for doing so is August 31. With the deadline looming around the corner, the Supreme Court’s order has left taxpayers in confusion.

SC’s landmark judgement on privacy however raised a number of questions regarding the validity of Aadhaar and its linkage with various other entities in our lives like government subsidies and services, including filing I-T returns.

Moreover, this discussion about Aadhaar, privacy and personal data has once again raised questions about the safety of our biometric details. Data breaches have happened in the past as far as Aadhaar is concerned. This has put citizens in a conflict whether they should or should not quote their Aadhaar details for everything from gas to income tax.

However, the CEO of UIDAI Ajay Bhushan Pandey clarified on Thursday that the deadline of August 31 for PAN-Aadhaar linking will remain. “The Supreme Court judgement has not said anything about the Aadhaar Act, so the Aadhaar Act is a valid Act passed by the Parliament (and) is the law of the land", Pandey said.

The Aadhaar Act further specifies that the government may mandate the quoting of the unique number for availing a host of government subsidies and services. According to Pandey, this will continue.

Therefore to enable the smooth processing of tax returns, one must ensure their Aadhaar and Pan are linked by August 31. However, if one wants to wait till the apex body takes a call on the Aadhaar Act, they may face certain tax ramifications.

Tags: aadhaar act, aadhaar pan card linking, taxpayers, privacy debate
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

2

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

3

Pregnancy hindered if women exposed to too much chemicals in sofas and car seats

4

Students known as high achievers are more likely to cheat

5

Lady Gaga's documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' to release on Netflix

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham