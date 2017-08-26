The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

Business, Economy

CIA accesses Aadhaar data? Officials say 'no': report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

Report cites a WikiLeaks exposure that claims spy agency using tech tools for cyber spying and biometric data theft.

Aadhaar is a 10-digit, biometric-based unique identification system. (Photo: File)
 Aadhaar is a 10-digit, biometric-based unique identification system. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: US' premier spy agency, the CIA, is deploying tools provided by technology firm Cross Match Technologies for cyber spying that, as a result, may have compromised India's vast Aadhaar data bank, according to a report in The Times of India. So far, the Unique Identification Authority of India, that issues these biometric-based cards, has allotted Aadhaar to around 115 crore Indians.

Cross Match Technologies is a US-based technology solutions firm that provides support to the CIA. Interestingly, CMT also shares its biometric solutions with the UIDAI, nodal agency for Aadhaar. According to the report, CMT's this common thread gives a further push to the claims of possible data leakage.

Officials concerned in India have vociferously denied any such data theft by any agency in the world, the report further said. The news comes in just days after India's apex court overwhelmingly ruled in favour of privacy rights. The latest judgement that overruled top court's earlier stands on the issue has once again ignited debate around right to privacy, gay sex and food choices.

On Thursday, WikiLeaks published a release on its Twitter handle that claimed CIA uses a secret 'Express Lane' program to steal biometric data of its partner agencies. According to the WikiLeaks, that claims to have accessed the secret documents of Express Lane project, the CIA conducts cyber operations against liaison services.

RELEASE: CIA 'Express Lane' system for stealing the biometric databases of its 'partner' agencies around the world. https://t.co/8FefOS2Ljl pic.twitter.com/LPwlAd0Tgr

This is not the first time that a report about Aadhaar data theft has surfaced. Earlier this month, the government had revealed it has deactivated more than 81 lakh Aadhaar cards suspecting them of being fake. In July, reports said more than a million Aadhaar card data were compromised in Jharkhand due to a programming error that occurred on state's social security website.

In the past as well, similar breaches had occurred in the eastern Indian state that had exposed personal data details of family of M S Dhoni, who was then the captain of the Indian cricket team. Uncovering of any such sensitive data diffuses personal details as name, address, Aadhaar and bank account numbers.

Tags: aadhaar, aadhaar data breach, cia, wikileaks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Pregnancy hindered if women exposed to too much chemicals in sofas and car seats

2

Students known as high achievers are more likely to cheat

3

Lady Gaga's documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' to release on Netflix

4

Apple iPhone will carry a price tag of $999: report

5

Scientists to use human urine for making plastic parts in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Debrecen Flower Festival is one of Hungary's major national holidays when they commemorate foundation of state and founder King St Stephen. (Photo: AP)

Flower carnival celebrates Hungary's Foundation Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham