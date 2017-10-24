Sept GST collections at Rs 92,000 crore, reveals Jaitley

IGST revenue was Rs 48,948 crore which consists of Rs 23,951 crore of IGST from imports in Sept.

Mumbai: The Finance Ministry headed by Arun Jaitley on Tuesday revealed numbers for total collections government received under the newly-introduced Goods and Services Tax regime for the month of September, 2017.

According to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the revenue statistics, both IGST and SGST collections were almost the same as that in July, first month of GST rollout.

"Total revenue of GST paid under different heads up to October 23, 2017 for the month of September 2017 is Rs 92,150 crore," he said in one of his tweets.

Besides the total figure, Jaitley also gave out different break ups. He added the Integrated GST revenue was Rs 48,948 crore which consists of Rs 23,951 crore of IGST from imports in September.

"The total CGST revenue is Rs 14,042 crore, SGST revenue is Rs 21,172 crore, IGST revenue is Rs 48,948 crore," he further explained.

The Finance Ministry also made public the numbers for compensation cess which according to it was Rs 7,988 crore of which Rs 722 crore was compensation cess from imports in September.