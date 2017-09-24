The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

Business, Economy

FinMin to kick off Mudra awareness camps from Varanasi

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2017, 1:57 pm IST

The big draw of these camps are going to be Aadhaar seeding and authentication and assisting visitors to use the BHIM app.

The finance ministry has decided to organise Mudra Promotion Camps across the country beginning September 27. Photo: PTI
 The finance ministry has decided to organise Mudra Promotion Camps across the country beginning September 27. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In a bid to accelerate self-employment opportunities, the finance ministry has decided to organise Mudra Promotion Camps across the country beginning September 27 from the Prime Minister's constituency Varanasi.

As part of the special drive, 50 camps, including one each in state capitals, will be organised between September 27 and October 17, official sources said.

Besides, the camps will facilitate various modes of digital payments enabling users to transact from anywhere and create awareness on various financial inclusion instruments, the sources said.

The campaign will help promote not only Mudra loans but spread awareness about digital payment method, financial inclusion and social security schemes, the sources added.

It is to be noted that banks have sanctioned Rs 74,601 crore to 1.59 crore beneficiaries across the country since April this year.

Since the launch of Mudra Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2015, banks have disbursed Rs 3.66 lakh crore to 8.77 crore beneficiaries. These camps will see participation from all the banks, SIDBI and Common Service Centres.

Insurance companies will also set up stalls at the camp to motivate citizens to enrol in social security insurance schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The big draw of these camps are going to be Aadhaar seeding and authentication, assisting visitors to download and use the BHIM app on individual mobiles and distribution and activation of RuPay cards, sources said.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will put up a stall at the Mudra Promotion Campaign for awareness and facilitation of Aadhaar enrolment and updation of Aadhaar details for the visitors. NPCI (National Payments Corporation

of India) will put up a stall for awareness and facilitation of digital transactions for the visitors.

In addition, each branch of PSU banks will organise a small Mudra Awareness Camp in October.

Under the Mudra Yojana, a loan of up to Rs 50,000 is given under 'Shishu' plan, between Rs 50,000 to 5 lakh under 'Kishore', and between 5 lakh to 10 lakh under 'Tarun'.

Shishu, Kishor and Tarun signify the stage of growth and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit or entrepreneur.

Tags: mudra yojana, prime minister narendra modi, finance ministry
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

2

Reliance Jio to start delivering 6 million JioPhones from today

3

Weight-loss surgery doubles risk of iron deficiency

4

The iPhone X's display is more than just a bezel-less OLED panel

5

Heartwarming footage of disabled lamb walking for the first time with make your heart melt

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham