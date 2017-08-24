Get your Rs 200 notes tomorrow; find out how it looks

The Asian Age | News

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2017, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2017, 1:27 pm IST

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced that Rs 200 notes will be rolled out on August 25, Friday.

This is how the new Rs 200 note will look. Photo:Twitter| @ANI
 This is how the new Rs 200 note will look.

Mumbai: With an aim to address the gap between low and high denomination currencies, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced that Rs 200 notes will be rolled out on August 25, Friday.

In a notification on Thursday, the central bank said: "The Reserve Bank of India will issue on August 25, 2017 Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor, RBI from select RBI offices, and some banks".

Both sides of the new Rs 200 notes. Photo: ANI| Twitter @ANIBoth sides of the new Rs 200 notes. Photo: ANI| Twitter @ANI

According to the RBI statement, the new Rs 200 denomination will bear the motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, with bright yellow being the base colour of the note.

The introduction of the Rs 200 notes is expected to bridge the gap between Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes.  It can be seen as a movement towards remonetisation after the note-ban decision of November 8, 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes overnight. 

