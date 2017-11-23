The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 23, 2017 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

Business, Economy

President okays ordinance to amend insolvency act, make it stricter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 23, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2017, 3:18 pm IST

The ordinance aims at preventing 'unscrupulous, undesirable persons from misusing or vitiating the provisions of the Code'.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent on Thursday to the ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent on Thursday to the ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind has given his assent on Thursday to the ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 aimed at strengthening the government’s fight against the rising insolvency cases.

The President’s assent comes after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the promulgation of an ordinance to amend certain sections of the Code to prevent wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets.

According to a tweet put out by the Ministry of Finance, the ordinance amends sections 2, 5, 25, 30, 35 and 240 of the Code, and inserts new sections 29A and 235A.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 was introduced last year to provide market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process. 

Section 29A

“Section 29A is a new section that makes certain persons ineligible to be a resolution applicant. Those being made ineligible inter alia include willful defaulters; those who have their accounts classified as non-performing assets for one year or more,” said the finance ministry in its tweet.

These “persons” also include those who are “unable to settle their overdue amounts including interest thereon and charges relating to the account before submission of the resolution plan and those who have executed an enforceable guarantee in favour of a creditor, in respect of a corporate debtor”. It also refers to “connected persons to the above, such as those who are promoters or in management of control of the resolution applicant, or will be promoters or in management of control of corporate debtor during the implementation of the resolution plan”.

Section 235A

This new section provides for “punishment for contravention of the provisions where no specific penalty or punishment is provided. The punishment is fine which shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh but which may extend to Rs 2 crore.

The ordinance, the finance ministry claimed, aims at preventing “unscrupulous, undesirable persons from misusing or vitiating the provisions of the Code”.

“The amendments aim to keep out such persons who have wilfully defaulted, are associated with non-performing assets, or are habitually non-compliant and, therefore, are likely to be a risk to successful resolution of insolvency of a company,” the finance ministry said in a tweet.

“The amendment also provides check by specifying that the Committee of Creditors ensure the viability and feasibility of resolution plan before approving it. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has also been given additional powers,” the ministry tweeted.

So far, over 300 cases have already been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to be taken up under the law, implemented by the corporate affairs ministry.

Twelve accounts, each having more than Rs 5,000 crore of outstanding loans and accounting for 25 per cent of total NPAs (non-performing assets) of banks are being tried under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process. The total outstanding sum of these accounts is Rs 1.75 trillion.

Tags: insolvency and bankruptcy code 2016, president ram nath kovind, insolvency proceedings
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Spanish gang beheads man, pulls out heart before burying him

2

Mumbai police reprimands Varun for taking selfie from running car with fan

3

Hotel refuses woman's wish of booking rooms for homeless on Christmas

4

Congressman Barton apologizes after Internet goes ablaze with his nudes

5

Hong Kong Super Series: Son Wan Ho ends Sai Praneeth's campaign

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham