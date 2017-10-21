The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 21, 2017 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

Business, Economy

Banks claim UIDAI cannot issue orders to them, only RBI can

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 21, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2017, 1:32 pm IST

In July, the UIDAI had asked private as well as public banks to open Aadhaar enrolment and updation facilities.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has questioned the UIDAI's authority in directing banks under the Aadhaar Act. (Photo: PTI)
 The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has questioned the UIDAI's authority in directing banks under the Aadhaar Act. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: While Aadhaar-issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been coercing banks to open enrolment and updation centres, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has questioned the nodal body’s authority in directing banks under the Aadhaar Act, said media reports.

In a letter to the ministry of electronics and information technology, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the department of financial services, the IBA said that only the RBI has the authority to issue directives to banks under the Banking Regulation Act, sources told Mint.

This report comes just a day after the UIDAI said only about 2,300 branches of private and public sector banks have opened Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres within their premises as against the targeted 15,300 branches by October-end.

The Aadhaar-issuing body previously extended, till October 31, the deadline for banks to open Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres in at least 10 per cent of their branches.

In July, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had asked private as well as public banks to open Aadhaar enrolment and updation facilities. Later, it extended the deadline by a month and said it would impose a penalty of Rs 20,000 per uncovered branch after September 30.

According to a copy of a circular seen by Mint, the Aadhaar centres shall be operated by banks directly inside branch premises without involvement of any private Aadhaar enrolment agencies.

The IBA in its letter also drew attention to issues associated with banks creating an Aadhaar database and using it for KYC purposes. “Aadhaar enrolment is not the primary role of banks. We are awaiting clarity from both RBI and government whether we should take directives from an external authority to do Aadhaar enrolment as part of banking activity,” a source told the paper.

Meanwhile, the UIDAI has also been emphasizing on the linking of banks and Aadhaar numbers, the deadline for which is December 31. In an RTI reply, the RBI however revealed that it “has not issued any instruction so far regarding mandatory liking of Aadhaar number with bank accounts."

These issues raise questions regarding the authority controlling Aadhaar and the extent of its jurisdiction in legal terms.

Tags: aadhaar, aadhaar act, aadhaar centres, indian banks association
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Vaping may cause deadly lung diseases, says study

2

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

3

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

4

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

5

Karan, Varun, Alia, Sidharth reunite, celebrate 5 years of Student of the Year

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham