Rahul Gandhi argues for big financial package to rescue Indian economy

PTI
What we need is cash relief and tax sops, not beating of thalis, says Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi says the coronavirus impact has been severe on daily-wage workers and small enterprises.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for a big financial package to revive the Indian economy.

Stating that the coronavirus outbreak was a serious attack on the economy, he tok potshots at prime minister Narendra Modi's call for beating of 'thalis' in honour of those working to contain the spread of the virus.

Gandhi said clapping would not help daily-wage workers and small and medium entrepreneurs.

"The coronavirus is a big attack on our fragile economy. Small and medium entrepreneurs and our daily wage workers are the most affected.

"Clapping will not help them. Today there is a need for cash relief and tax sops, besides relief in repayment of loans as part of a big economic package. Take immediate steps," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

