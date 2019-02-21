Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

Indian economy fundamentals sound, set to reach USD 5 trillion: PM Modi

No other large economy in the world has grown at 7 per cent year after year, says PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Seoul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said fundamentals of the Indian economy are sound and it is on the way to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy soon.

Addressing the India Korea Business Symposium here, he said India is now a more open economy and has attracted USD 250 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last four years. He said no other large economy in the world has grown at 7 per cent year after year.

India, he said, has jumped to 77th spot on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking on the back of reforms and is determined to break into the top 50 next year.

The role of the government is to provide a support system, Modi said, adding that India has emerged as a land of opportunities.

