The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

Business, Economy

RBI's MPC highlights inflation spike risk, signal rate hikes

REUTERS
Published : Oct 20, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2018, 11:57 am IST

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.77 per cent in September from 3.69 per cent in August.

The panel also shifted its policy stance to calibrated tightening from ‘neutral’.
 The panel also shifted its policy stance to calibrated tightening from ‘neutral’.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee sees a risk of rising headline inflation from high crude oil prices and a weak rupee, indicating potential rate hikes ahead even as it held rates unchanged at its last meeting.

Minutes of RBI’s monetary policy committee’s (MPC) October meeting, released on Friday, showed most committee members highlighted the upside risks to inflation while preferring to wait for greater clarity on price pressures.

Five of six MPC members had voted for keeping rates on hold at 6.50 per cent, surprising most economists.

The panel also shifted its policy stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’.

“The likelihood of oil prices remaining elevated rules out a rate cut anytime soon,” RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya wrote in the minutes.

“Given the flexible inflation-targeting mandate of the MPC, it seems important to signal commitment to keeping to the mandate and move forward carefully at an appropriate time.”

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.77 per cent in September from 3.69 per cent in August, the country’s Statistics Ministry said last week.

Headline inflation for the first quarter of the fiscal year to March 2020 is projected at 4.8 per cent compared with the MPC’s mandated target of 4 per cent.

The inflation outlook faces several upside pressures such as the effect of higher state-mandated prices of summer-sown crops, a rise in crude oil prices and increased volatility in financial markets of emerging economies, RBI Governor Urijit Patel said.

Other risks include rising input costs, fiscal slippage at the federal or provincial levels and the effects of staggered house rental allowance revisions by state governments, he said.

Given inflation risks have been persistent, and to achieve the inflation target, “it is apposite to change the stance of monetary policy from neutral to calibrated tightening,” Patel said.

Chetan Ghate, the only MPC member to vote for a 25 basis points increase in the repo rate, said the appropriate “risk-management approach would be to act now” given the strong possibility of the “un-anchoring” of inflationary expectations.

Tags: rbi, monetary policy committee, inflation, interest rate
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

2

Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

3

Modified cotton could be human food source

4

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

5

Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun to appear with Katrina on Karan Johar show

more

Editors' Picks

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham