The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 20, 2017 | Last Update : 04:26 PM IST

Business, Economy

EPFO to go digital by 2018; here are 5 advantages it offers

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 20, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2017, 12:56 pm IST

Retirement body EPFO going digital by 2018 will also reduce chances of corruption and public harassment.

Retirement body Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to go completely paperless by August, 2018. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 Retirement body Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to go completely paperless by August, 2018. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Mumbai: Retirement body Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to go completely paperless by August, 2018, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s “Digital India” initiative.

This will put an end to all the paperwork hassle one has to undertake while changing jobs, checking the PF balance, redeeming the PF, etc. It will also reduce chances of corruption and public harassment.

The EPFO has in fact already launched a host of online services like EPF withdrawals.

"The EPFO has set a target. We have decided to make electronic paper-free organisation by next the Independence Day where all services will be provided electronically (through online or mobile handsets)," Central Provident Fund Commissioner V P Joy had said after flagging of a Trinaga Yatra.

Here are the major benefits that EPFO guarantees to its subscribers:

1)  Both the employer and employee contribute 12 per cent of basic salary towards EPF. While 12 per cent of an employee’s basic salary goes towards the EPF kitty, 8.33 per cent of the 12 per cent of the employer’s contribution is invested in the EPS or pension scheme. The balance 3.67 per cent goes to the EPF kitty.

2) The employee is earns interest on the PF accumulation which is exempt from income tax. EPF account continues to earn interest even if it has been inoperative for more than three years.

3) Under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, an insurance coverage up to Rs 6 lakh can be claimed by survivor of deceased member.

4) On the eve of Diwali, EPFO rolled out the linking of Aadhaar with UAN for "better and speedy EPFO services" to members. This makes transferring PF while switching from one company to another gets easier now.

Form 11 that will now replace Form 13 in all cases of auto transfer. EPFO accounts must be linked with Aadhaar card by December 31, 2017, as mandated by the government.

5) EPFO subscribers can also avail the website and the app for checking their PF balance. They can withdraw PF for the purchase or construction of house, repayment of house, illness, higher education, marriage etc.

Tags: epfo, epf scheme
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

2

Karan, Varun, Alia, Sidharth reunite, celebrate 5 years of Student of the Year

3

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action?

4

Woman suffers heart-break at death of beloved pet dog

5

How to take iPhone 8-like dual-cam Portrait photos with any smartphone?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

The word itself is derived from the Sanskrit word "deepavali," meaning "series of lighted lamps," hence, it is also known as the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)

Nation lights up on Diwali eve

Diwali is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Festival of Light spreads cheer across nation

Deepavali, also known as Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu communities as the new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: AP)

Malaysians celebrate Deepavali

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham