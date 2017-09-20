The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017 | Last Update : 06:14 PM IST

Business, Economy

Govt to take 'additional measures' to tackle economic growth, says Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 4:50 pm IST

The Finance Minister also announced the merger and modernisation of 17 Government of India Presses.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government will take additional measures to bolster the economy. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government will take additional measures to bolster the economy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the economic growth slowing to a three-year-low of 5.7 per cent GDP, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government will take additional measures to bolster economy.

Addressing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting, the finance minister said "We have taken note of all economic indicators which are available... the government will take any additional moves which are necessary. I am not in a position to announce today in the press conference. I will be certainly consulting the prime minister before that and when we decide, you will come to know".

He also said that the government has approved the merger and modernisation of 17 Government of India Presses. "Cabinet approves rationalisation/merger and modernisation of 17 Government of India Presses (GIPs) into 5 GIPs at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Minto Road and Mayapuri in New Delhi, Nashik in Maharashtra and Temple Street in Kolkata," an official statement said.

The exchequer cost will be "zero", said a government statement, adding that there will be no retrenchment and employees will be absorbed.

According to the statement, 468 acres of land belonging to these units that are to be merged will go to the Land & Development Office of the Ministry of Urban Development.

With the deadline for filing the GSTR-3B invoice expiring on Wednesday midnight, Jaitley urged taxpayers to not wait till the last day to file tax returns as it puts pressure on the GSTN portal.

In line with its disinvestment plans, the Centre also decided to exit three ITDC hotels including Jaipur Ashok and handover them to the state governments concerned. The Union Cabinet approved the transfer of Hotel Jaipur Ashok and Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, Mysore, to the governments of Rajasthan and Karnataka.

According to PTI, this policy is in line with the view that running and managing hotels is not the job of the government or its entities.

Tags: finance minister arun jaitley, economic growth, government press, union cabinet
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

2

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

3

Owner buries dead cat, similar looking feline comes back

4

Hilarious video of fight between dog and rooster will leave you in splits

5

Antibiotics may soon become redundant, say experts

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham