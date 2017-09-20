The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

Business, Economy

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley meets officials to address economic slowdown

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 11:30 am IST

This meeting took place after the one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi got cancelled earlier in the day.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at a meeting with top bureaucrats on Tuesday, took stock of the sluggish growth in the economy. Photo: PTI
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at a meeting with top bureaucrats on Tuesday, took stock of the sluggish growth in the economy. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Taking stock of the economic slowdown in the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at a meeting with top bureaucrats on Tuesday, lay out a broad framework for bolstering growth with a focus on speedy implementation of policies.

This meeting took place after the one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi got cancelled earlier in the day. The prime minister is expected to take a call on the key points of the discussion later.

The meeting was attended by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and other chief officials from the finance, commerce and industry ministries. Railway board chairman and several officials from the prime minister’s office and NITI Aayog also attended the meeting. Chief Economic Advisor, who earlier in the month, had briefed the prime minister about the economic condition, was also present.

As each ministry gave its suggestion to improve the 5.7 per cent GDP – the lowest in three years, Jaitley highlighted the need for fast-tracking the implementation of policies. According to NDTV, the Commerce Ministry was directed to incentivise exports and oversee the removal of GST disruptions.

The meeting also reportedly focused on the spending on infrastructure.

The meeting comes days after the data from the government pegged inflation at a worrying high. The slowing GDP also reflected the residual impact of the shock ban of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in 2016 and also the disruptions caused by the newly rolled out Goods and Services Tax.

The current account deficit (CAD) in the April-June quarter also widened to 2.4 per cent of the GDP due to an increased trade gap. 

Tags: economic slowdown, india gdp, arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Puppy falls unconscious in house fire; compassionate fire fighters don't give up until he's revived

2

Uber's latest promotional message in Bengaluru sparks outrage on Twitter

3

China village builds giant QR code using 1L trees in hope to attract more tourists

4

No one talks about 4 men I dated after that: Raai Laxmi on reports of link-up with Dhoni yrs ago

5

Sanitary napkin vending machine installed in Jharkhand college

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham