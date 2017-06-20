The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 | Last Update : 01:33 PM IST

Business, Economy

India's tryst with GST to start at midnight on June 30: Arun Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 1:15 pm IST

He said the inaugration ceremony will take place in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will definitely rollout at the stroke of midnight of June 30.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, he said the inaugration ceremony will take place in the Central Hall of Parliament. It will be attended by the President, Vice president and Prime Minister. The President and the Prime Minister will speak on the subject of GST.

He added that two short films made on GST will also be screened on that day.

Addressing the question of GST's impact on GDP, he said "I anticipate in the long term, being a more efficient system, the revenue inflow and spending capacity of the centre and the states will increase and have a consequent impact on GDP".

Jaitley further said that all reforms are initially seen as "disruptive". However, in the long run they become "result-yielding". "There will be short-term challenges in the switch over. That is why I have extended the date for filing of GST returns. Industry and trade will have to prepare themselves. It is not very complicated," he said.

He further said the process of registration on the GSTN is going on smoothly. Responding to the question of traders facing problems in registering themselves, he said "The 65,000 who registered did not have issues, the 5,000 who did are on Twitter".

Talking about GST-prepareness of the country, he said it will be measured not on July 1, but in August when the returns will be filed. He reiterated that the government has given a two-month relaxation to the industry for filing of returns because of this reason. "We had been saying GST will be rolled out by July 1; nobody had any business not to be ready. If a trader is still not ready by that time, then he does not want to be ready," he added. 

Earlier, the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (Assocham) and Civil Aviation Ministry had requested the Finance Ministry to defer the GST rollout. Both bodies reckoned that the machinery was not prepared to roll out GST from July 1.

The anti-profiteering provision of GST has been a point of contention between the government and traders. "Anti-profiteering clause in GST is a deterrent which is not intended to be used unless forced to," he said reassuringly.

Tags: gst, arun jaitley, gst effect, gst rollover, gst preparedness
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: SRK-Anushka give us glimpse on why their film was earlier titled The Ring

2

Apple, Microsoft, Google, others, meet Trump on government overhaul

3

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

4

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

5

Refurbished technology: Cheap and worth it!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham