The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 20, 2017 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India are on the front foot, and will be looking to bowl the Aussies on day five of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5: India look to take lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
 
Business, Economy

Union Cabinet clears 4 key GST legislations

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 20, 2017, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2017, 11:00 am IST

Official says govt now plans to introduce IGST, CGST, SGST and one compensation bill in Parliament this week.

GST is a pan-India tax.
 GST is a pan-India tax.

Mumbai: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cleared key legislations related to the Gods and Services Tax. With this, the government has inched closer to implement the pan-India taxation regime from July 1, its revised deadline.

Earlier, the government wanted to put into force the 'One Nation One Tax' system from April 1 which was missed due to several differences between the Centre and the states over sharing of power and revenues.

A government official said that the government now planned to introduce the key legislations approved by the Cabinet in Parliament during this week only.

The model GST laws that were cleared today by the Cabinet include Integrated GST, Central GST, State or UT GST and one law related to compensations to the states.

All these supporting legislations will be tabled in Parliament as Money Bill.

Tags: gst, goods and services tax, union cabinet, gst council
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

This is the correct angle to make women orgasm

2

SPB sent legal notice by Ilayaraja's attorney for performing his songs

3

The reason why a porn site promotes 'panda style' porn

4

Footage of woman fighting out of a devastating mudslide

5

Australia teen 'punches crocodile' in miracle escape

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham