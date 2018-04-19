The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

Business, Economy

India using 'right policies' to lower high debt level: IMF

PTI
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 10:43 am IST

India's general government debt remained relatively high, at 70 per cent of the GDP in 2017.

India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term. (Photo: AFP)
 India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: India has "quite a high" debt to GDP ratio, but New Delhi is trying to lower it using "the right policies", the International Monetary Fund has said.

India's general government debt remained relatively high, at 70 per cent of the GDP in 2017, Abdel Senhadji, Deputy Director, IMF Fiscal Affairs Department, told reporters at a news conference here.

"The debt level is relatively high (in India), but the authorities are planning to bring it down over the medium term with the right policies," Senhadji said.

India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term, the top IMF official said.

"They are, in fact, targeting their federal deficit of three percent over the medium term, and they are targeting also a debt ratio of 40 per cent over the medium term at the federal level, which corresponds to about 60 per cent at the general government level. And we believe that those targets are appropriate," the IMF official said.

Tags: imf, economy, gdp growth
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni wants to ban oral sex, issues public warning

2

Vidya Balan lends her support to campaign against film piracy

3

Study finds canines cannot predict earthquakes

4

Chai-story: Pune couple give up engineering jobs to open tea-shop

5

Jesus is 'alien' from Venus, landed spaceship on mountain in Britain, claims cult

more

Editors' Picks

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

more

ALSO FROMLife

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham