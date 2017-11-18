The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 18, 2017

 Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
Business, Economy

GSTN to launch facility for businesses to edit Aug, Sept GSTR-3B

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2017, 6:44 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2017, 6:46 pm IST

The initial sales return in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is filed by businesses in form GSTR-3B.

The GSTN will launch a facility for businesses to edit their August and September GSTR-3B return forms from November 20. (File Photo)
 The GSTN will launch a facility for businesses to edit their August and September GSTR-3B return forms from November 20. (File Photo)

Bengaluru: GST Network will launch a facility for businesses to make changes to their August and September GSTR-3B return forms beginning November 20, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Saturday.

The Modi-led Group of Ministers (GoM), set up to look into GSTN glitches, also met Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani assured them that GSTN will work smoothly, Modi said after the fourth meeting of the GoM here on Saturday.

He said Infosys has added 100 engineers for the project in the last one month. Now, 621 Infosys IT engineers are working on GSTN.

Besides, the technology major has deployed 30 resident engineers all over the country to coordinate between state commissionerates and GSTN.

The GoM has tasked GSTN, the company handling the IT backbone for the new indirect tax regime, to develop taxpayer friendly utilities so that they are interactive in nature.

Every utility should have the option for preview, edit, validation, pop-ups, specific error message and print and the GSTN along with Infosys will develop it, Modi said.

The initial sales return in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is filed by businesses in form GSTR-3B. While taxpayers were allowed to make changes in July GSTR-3B return form, the facility was not available for subsequent months.

About 2 lakh return filers were stuck because of this non-availability.

It has been decided that by November 20 the editing facility for GSTR-3B returns for August and September will be launched by GSTN, Modi said.

He said after the last GST Council meeting in Guwahati, about 80 per cent of the issues relating to rates have been resolved. Now, simplification of processes and procedures needs to be done which GSTN will do in collaboration with Infosys, Modi added.

Tags: gstr-3b, goods & services tax, gstn
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

