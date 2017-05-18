The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

Business, Economy

GST Council fits tax rates on 80-90 pc goods, services

PTI
Published : May 18, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 4:56 pm IST

Council also approves 9 rules for GST regime that is scheduled to kick in from July 1.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Srinagar: The GST Council today finalised tax rates on 80-90 per cent of goods and services under the four-slab structure with essential items of daily use being
kept in the lowest bracket of 5 per cent.

The Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising representatives of all states, in the opening session of the two-day meeting also approved rules for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime that is scheduled to kick in from July 1.

Official sources said that 80-90 per cent of the items have been fitted in 5, 12, 18 or 28 per cent brackets. The fitments, they said, have been done in a way that there is no increase in tax incidence.

So rates close to the present incidence of excise duty plus VAT or service tax has been considered to be the rate under the GST. The complete details of the rates decided are likely to be available once the meeting gets over tomorrow.
Various state finance ministers separately sought exemption on items like silk yarn, puja material and handicraft items.

Jaitley was of the view that there should be minimum exemptions under the GST and should be provided for only if it is essential, a government official said.
Before the start of the meeting, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac made a case for 5 per cent tax on gold under the GST regime instead of 1 per cent being demanded by some quarters as he felt that the precious metal is not an essential commodity.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh sought zero levy on 'puja samagri' instead of the proposed 18 per cent. A few others are keen on only two rates for service tax -- 12 per cent and 18 per cent.

The GST will be a national sales tax that will be levied on consumption of goods or use of services. It will replace 16 current levies -- seven central taxes
like excise duty and service tax and nine state taxes like VAT and entertainment tax -- thereby creating India as one market with one tax rate.

With the GST, India will join select league of nations with a goods and service tax. France was the first country to implement the GST in 1954. Since then, Germany, Italy, the UK, South Korea, Japan, Canada and Australia have been among the over a dozen nations which have implemented the GST.

China implemented GST in 1994 while Russia did it in 1991.

Saudi Arabia plans to do it in 2018. Last week, the Reserve Bank called the GST a "game changer" and said given the cross-country experience and empirical evidence on efficiency gains from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in the Indian context, the implementation of this comprehensive indirect tax is likely to ensure higher tax buoyancy and an improvement in government finances over the medium term.

The GST is a destination-based single tax on the supply of goods and services from the manufacturer to the consumer and is one indirect tax for the entire country.

Tags: gst, gst council, goods and services tax, jammu & kashmir, arun jaitley, finance ministry
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

UP cop jumps off train to catch fleeing prisoner, thrashed by railway police

2

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai arrives at Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

3

Zomato suffers major security breach, 17 mn user records stolen

4

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

5

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham