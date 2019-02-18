Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

Business, Economy

Will meet bank heads on Feb 21 on transmission of rate cut: Shaktikanta Das

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 1:12 pm IST

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File | PTI)
 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das Monday said he will meet heads of public and private sector banks this week to discuss transmission of interest rate cut to borrowers.

Speaking to reporters after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the board of the central bank, he said transmission of monetary policy decisions is important.

He said he will meet the CEOs of public and private sector banks on February 21.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

Commenting on mergers in the banking space, Jaitley said India needs fewer and mega banks which are strong. 

Tags: rbi, shaktikanta das, rate cut, arun jaitley, psb
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The programme covers periodic services, minor repairs, dry wash and car cleaning at a location of the customer's preference.

Hyundai commences doorstep repairs and servicing

Though aimed at fleet owners, the CNG Aspire can also be bought as a passenger car.

Ford launches CNG variants of Aspire; prices begin from Rs 6.27 lakh

Patanjali also aims to mark its presence in the online retail sector before the end of FY19. (Photo: File)

An in-depth analysis of Patanjali’s invasion into the fashion segment

The capital infusion comes at a time when NPAs are declining and recoveries are improving.

Liquidity constraints continue in the market despite bank recoveries: FICCI-IBA

MOST POPULAR

1

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

2

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

3

KJ Alphons gets troll for posting selfie with soldier's coffin, later clarifies

4

Apple working on a foldable phone

5

Here’s how Siri could be a combined strength with Assistant and Alexa

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham