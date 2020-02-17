Monday, Feb 17, 2020 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

Business, Economy

Moody's revises India GDP forecast to 5.4 pc in 2020

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2020, 12:07 pm IST

Banks have been both unwilling to lend and to lower lending rates despite successive interest rate cuts by the central bank

Representational image (ANI photo)
 Representational image (ANI photo)

Moody's Investors Service on Monday revised its growth forecasts for India to 5.4 per cent for 2020 calendar year and 5.8 per cent for 2021, down from its previous projections of 6.6 per cent and 6.7 per cent.

India's economy has decelerated rapidly over the last two years and economic recovery will likely be shallow, it said in the February update of global macro outlook.

The country's real GDP grew at a meagre 4.5 per cent in Q3 2019. Improvements in the latest high-frequency indicators such as PMI data suggest that the economy may have stabilised.

"While the economy may well begin to recover in the current quarter, we expect any recovery to be slower than we had previously expected. Accordingly, we have revised our growth forecasts to 5.4 per cent for 2020 and 5.8 per cent for 2021, down from our previous projections of 6.6 per cent and 6.7 per cent respectively," said Moody's.

A key to stronger economic momentum will be the revival of domestic demand, both rural and urban. But equally important is the resumption of credit growth in the economy.

As data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows, credit impulse in the economy has deteriorated throughout the last year as a result of the drying up of lending from non-bank financial institutions as well as from banks.

Banks have been both unwilling to lend and to lower lending rates despite successive interest rate cuts by the central bank. As a result, non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7 per cent in nominal terms in December 2019, down sharply from 12.8 per cent a year earlier.

The deterioration in credit growth to the commercial sector is particularly stark, said Moody's. Nominal credit to industry grew at only 1.6 per cent year-on-year in December 2019 while credit to the services sector registered 6.2 per cent nominal growth, and credit to agriculture and related activities grew 5.3 per cent.

"With a weak economy and depressed credit growth reinforcing each other, it is difficult to envision a quick turnaround of either-even if economic deceleration may have troughed," said Moody's.

On the fiscal front, the Union Budget 2020 did not contain a significant stimulus to address the demand slump. As similar policies in other countries have shown, tax cuts are unlikely to translate into higher consumer and business spending when risk aversion is high.

"We expect additional easing by the RBI. However, if the recent rise in CPI inflation, mainly as a result of higher food prices, is seen to have second-round effects, this will make it more challenging for the central bank to cut interest rates further," it said.

Meanwhile, Moody's said the coronavirus epidemic creates new risks to the prospects of an incipient stabilisation of global growth this year resulting from a truce in the US-China trade war and emerging signs of a pickup in the industrial sector.

It revised its global growth forecasts down by two-tenths of a percentage point, now expecting G-20 economies to collectively grow at an annual rate of 2.4 per cent in 2020.

The rating agency has also revised downward the GDP growth forecasts for China to 5.2 per cent in 2020 and maintained an expectation of 5.7 per cent growth in 2021.

"The toll on the global economy will be severe if the rate of infections does not abate and the death toll continues to rise. If the outbreak persists, the domestic and international supply chain disruptions are likely to become significant, amplifying the shock to the global economy," it added.

Tags: moody’s

Latest From Business

Representational image (PTI file)

Telecom operator to clear AGR dues today

GM logo (AP file photo)

General Motors to exit non-profit markets

Export of plain gold jewellery to Turkey zoomed multiple times to $54.31 million in April-December 2019 against a meagre $2.79 million during April-December 2018, as per the data of Directorate of General of Foreign Trade.

Turkish buyers return to India for jewellery

The number of cases admitted to NCLT in 3QFY20 was 561; second highest till date with 50 per cent from financial creditors.

IBC cases: Haircut rises to 88 per cent in Q3

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham