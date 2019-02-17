Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

Business, Economy

Pulwama attack: India hikes customs duty to 200 per cent on imports from Pak

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 11:14 am IST

On Friday, India announced withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan.

On Thursday, India lost 40 CRPF jawans in the attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohamad, a Pakistan-based terror group. (Photo: PTI)
 On Thursday, India lost 40 CRPF jawans in the attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohamad, a Pakistan-based terror group. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Initiating a trade war with Pakistan in a bid to retaliate to Pulwama terror attack, India on Saturday hiked customs duty on goods imported from Pakistan to 200 per cent.

On Friday, India announced withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN)  status to Pakistan.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted, "India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect. #Pulwama.”

On Thursday, India lost 40 CRPF jawans in the attack carried out by the Jaish e-Mohamad, a Pakistan-based terror group.

The MFN status is given to a trade partner to ensure non-discriminatory trade between the two nations. India had granted the status to Pakistan in 1996.

However, Islamabad did not reciprocate despite it being required to do so as a member of the World Trade Organisation.

India's decision to revoke MFN's status is seen as symbolic in crippling Pakistan's economy as it is already struggling hard financially. India mainly exports cotton, dyes, chemicals, vegetables and iron and steel to Pakistan while imports fruits, cement, leather, chemicals, and spices.

In the wake of the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama, global pressure is building on Pakistan to act against perpetrators of the attack.

Read: Worst ever terror attack in J&K since 1989: World leaders express condolences

India has urged the international community to back the naming of JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist despite China's strong and consistent attempt to block India’s bid to get JeM chief Masood Azhar declared as a designated ‘global terrorist’ at the United Nations.

Tags: pulwama attack, jem, masood azhar, united nations, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

According to the latest data available with depositories, a net sum of Rs 5,322 crore has been pumped into equities during February 1-15. (Photo: File)

FPIs pour Rs 5,300 cr into equities in Feb so far

The previous chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya too had initiated a slew of pro-employee measures such as letting them choose the location before transferring a couple of both of them are with the bank, extending sick leave to attend to in-laws health needs, long leaves to help their children during the exams among others. (Photo: File)

SBI takes work-life balance to a new high cutting mechanical lives in the bud

However, the amount of incentives proposed in the scheme for buses may further be subject to competitive bidding among original equipment manufacturers. (Photo: ANI)

Govt may consider approval of Rs 5,500-cr FAME-II scheme this month

In a letter to Hussain, Zydus said his comment was anti-national and tarnished the company's image. (Photo: Twitter)

Zydus Healthcare suspends Srinagar executive for comment on Pulwama attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Cricket Club of India ‘covers’ Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

2

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

3

Pak punishes students for dancing, waving Indian flag

4

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

5

'I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers' says Anna Hazare

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham