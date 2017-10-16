The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

Business, Economy

WPI inflation falls to 2.6 per cent in September on cooling food prices

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 1:10 pm IST

The government data released on Monday showed that inflation in food articles tapered to 2.04 per cent in September.

Wholesale inflation fell to 2.60 per cent in September as prices of food articles, led by vegetables, softened. (File Photo)
 Wholesale inflation fell to 2.60 per cent in September as prices of food articles, led by vegetables, softened. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Wholesale inflation fell to 2.60 per cent in September as prices of food articles, led by vegetables, softened.

Inflation, based on the wholesale price index (WPI), had soared to a four-month high of 3.24 per cent in August 2017. It was 1.36 per cent in September 2016.

The government data released on Monday showed that inflation in food articles tapered to 2.04 per cent in September, as against 5.75 per cent in August on a yearly basis.

Inflation in vegetable prices cooled to 15.48 per cent in September, as against a high of 44.91 per cent in the previous month. Onion prices, however, continued to rule high with 79.78 per cent increase in September. In egg, meat and fish segment the rate of price rise was 5.47 per cent.

Inflation in manufactured products witnessed a slight increase at 2.72 per cent, against 2.45 per cent in August.

In fuel and power segment, inflation cooled to 9.01 per cent, against 9.99 per cent in August. Fuel inflation has remained high in the past two months as petrol and diesel prices continued to rule high relentlessly on global crude oil rates, while power tariffs shot through the roof on lower domestic production.

Pulses continued to witness deflation at 24.26 per cent, likewise in potato at 46.52 per cent and wheat at 1.71 per cent.

The final print of July WPI inflation remained unchanged from provisional estimate of 1.88 per cent.

Data released earlier this week showed retail inflation at 3.28 per cent in September, unchanged from August, even as vegetable and cereal prices softened. Besides industrial production grew at a nine-month high of 4.3 per cent in August, mainly on account of robust performance of mining and power sectors coupled with higher capital goods output.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank kept benchmark interest rate unchanged on fears of rising inflation while lowering growth forecast to 6.7 per cent for the current

fiscal. It also raised its inflation forecast to a range of 4.2 to 4.6 per cent during remainder of current fiscal as against 4 to 4.5 per cent previously.

Tags: wholesale inflation, wpi inflation, food prices
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Looking to gift something exciting this Diwali? You can consider these

2

Man rescued by pet dog from assailants

3

Asia Cup Hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1, top pool A

4

David Warner, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli

5

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham