The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

Business, Economy

Arun Jaitley launches Operation Clean Money website

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 16, 2017, 6:15 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 6:27 pm IST

Details of raids by I-T dept will be put online and govt will rate defaulters from high to low risk.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Mumbai: The government has put its drive against black money hoarders and tax evaders on fast-track and launched a website to put online names of offenders, number of raids conducted, according to a report on NDTV.

Details of raids by income tax department will be put up on the website and government will rate defaulters from high to low risk. As part of its drive against black money, tax evasion and counterfeiting of Indian currency notes, the government started demonetisation drive on November 8 last year.

The notes recall decision sucked out over 86 per cent currency in circulation from the banking system and caused sever cash crunch in country as old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were withdrawn overnight.

The website created by the Central Board of Direct Taxes will also reveal names of bank customers who deposited 'disproportionate' money into bank accounts during the 50-day long drive against black money.

"We want to change habit from non-tax compliant to tax compliant," NDTV quoted Sushil Chandra, chairman of CBDT as saying.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley inaugurated the portal dedicated to tax defaulters. "Post-demonetisation personal income tax return filing has gone up due to ownership of unanimous money being identified," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Jaitley went on to say that it was no longer safe to deal with excessive cash, tax evaded money. After the launch of the website, both taxpayers and tax authorities could easily communicate with each other through customers' permanent account number or PAN details.

"The department is looking to keep the process as non-intrusive as possible with an emphasis on e-assessment to keep human interaction to the minimum," a report in The Economic Times had earlier said.

Tags: operation clean money, black money, tax evasion, finance ministry, counterfeiting, income tax
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Man runs with train after finger gets stuck in train door

2

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

3

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

4

Twinkle Khanna praises Katappa on Twitter, only to realise it is not him but his son

5

Deepika Padukone can play me in my biopic: Yesteryear diva Helen

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham