Business, Economy

Petrol, diesel prices at 3-year high: Will rates go down under GST?

Published : Sep 15, 2017, 11:14 am IST
It has been noted that ever since rollout of dynamic pricing system, prices of petrol rose by as much as Rs. 4.92-7.21 per litre.

Mumbai: As petrol and diesel prices continue to shoot through the roof, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s call for including fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has raised a lot of questions.

As of Friday, a litre of petrol was sold for Rs 79.54 in Mumbai, the highest in three years while a litre of diesel cost Rs 62.46. The prices in other cities, including the four metros has also been steadily rising.

According to data on Indian Oil’s website, petrol dealers buy petrol at the rate of Rs 30.41 in Delhi. After the addition of excise duty (Rs 21.48), dealer commission (Rs 3.47) and VAT (Rs 14.97 or 27 per cent), the total price stands at Rs 70.43, approvimately. This break up differs slightly from state to state, depending upon the VAT applied.

It has been noted that ever since the rollout of dynamic pricing system, prices of petrol have risen by as much as Rs. 4.92-7.21 per litre, while diesel price increased by nearly Rs.3.57-5.76 per litre, in the four major cities.

At such a time, Petroleum Minister’s non-intervention policy in the daily change mechanism has withdrawn a lot of flak. However, he also expressed the need for including petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, so far excluded. “GST is the only way to have a rational price mechanism in petroleum products. There will be tax predictability if petroleum products are brought under GST,” he said on Wednesday.

What happens if petrol and diesel are included under GST?

If we take into consideration that petrol and diesel are taxed at 12 per cent, the minimum levy that can be expected, then petrol in Delhi would sell at roughly Rs 38 as VAT and excise duty would be subsumed.

At 18 per cent, petrol would sell at about Rs 40 in Delhi. Similarly, at 28 per cent, it would cost around Rs 43.49.

Therefore, by moving petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST,  prices may be expected to come down. However, it remains an issue to be decided upon by the Arun Jaitley-headed GST Council.

