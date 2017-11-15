The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017 | Last Update : 10:00 PM IST

Business, Economy

CBDT to issue notices to 'suspicious' cash depositors

PTI
Published : Nov 14, 2017, 9:10 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2017, 9:12 pm IST

The people who have filed their returns will be examined against the amounts they have deposited during the period of note ban.

The Income Tax Department will soon issue notices to those who have deposited
 The Income Tax Department will soon issue notices to those who have deposited "suspicious" amounts of money in banks post-demonetisation and have not responded to taxman's preliminary communication. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department will soon issue notices to those who have deposited "suspicious" amounts of money in banks post-demonetisation and have not responded to taxman's preliminary communication, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

Sushil Chandra, chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said despite closing of I-T returns filing time period, a number of entities and individuals failed to file their tax returns, as required under the 'Operation Clean Money' (OCM) initiated by the government to check black money post demonetisation.

"The government has already taken all measures under the Operation Clean Money. We have given enough time to people to file their returns and come out clean," he said.

"But, we have found that even after the last date of returns, a large number of persons have not filed the same, Chandra said.

"So, the next step would be that the persons who have not filed their returns, we are going to issue them notices under section 142 (1) of the I-T Act (inquiry before assessment)," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here.

The people who have filed their returns will be examined against the amounts they have deposited during the period of demonetisation, so that we can see whether they have correctly disclosed their income or not, the CBDT chief said.

Chandra noted that demonetisation and the subsequent OCM led to an overall increase of 20 per cent with respect to the people who file their I-T returns. "It (OCM) has been a very successful operation by the department. We analysed the number of returns that were filed and found that in the individual category there is an increase of 23.5 per cent. If you see the persons who have availed the presumptive scheme of tax filing, there has been an increase of 50 per cent," the top boss of the tax department said.

This clearly shows that people want to come out clean, he said.

Overall, there is a growth of 20 per cent in the I-T return filings which clearly shows that "people are clear about their obligation", he said.

The CBDT chairman added that over 20,000 cases of returns filed post the note ban, have been selected for detailed procedure of scrutiny by the taxman.

The I-T department had conducted 900 searches between November 9, 2016, and March this year, leading to seizure of assets worth Rs 900 crore including Rs 636 crore in cash. The searches had led to the disclosure of Rs 7,961 crore undisclosed income, official data had said.

During the same period, the department conducted 8,239 survey operations leading to detection of Rs 6,745 crore of black money, it said.

The central government had announced the demonetisation drive on November 8 last.

Tags: income tax department, black money, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Android loses out to iOS and Windows in security: Nokia

2

Breastfeeding could prevent risk of eczema in children

3

Couldn’t risk going wrong since Bose was a national hero: Rajkummar

4

Kenneth Juster, top economic expert, sworn in as US Ambassador to India

5

'You know you're an adult' jokes big hit on Twitter this Children's Day

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham