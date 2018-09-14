The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 14, 2018 | Last Update : 10:37 PM IST

Business, Economy

Rupee on recovery path, gains 34 paise to end at 1 week high against dollar

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2018, 7:51 pm IST

Extending gains for a second session, the domestic unit hit a session high of 71.53 in early trade.

The rupee on Friday surged by another 34 paise to close at a one-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar on positive macro data and hopes of policy intervention by the government to defend the volatile currency.
 The rupee on Friday surged by another 34 paise to close at a one-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar on positive macro data and hopes of policy intervention by the government to defend the volatile currency.

Mumbai: The rupee on Friday surged by another 34 paise to close at a one-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar on positive macro data and hopes of policy intervention by the government to defend the volatile currency.

Extending gains for a second session, the domestic unit hit a session high of 71.53 in early trade. Sustained dollar selling by exporters and banks along with the greenback's weakness against other major Asian and emerging market currencies, in turn keeping the buoyant tone intact. Rupee also benefitted from the massive US Dollar re-pricing in the aftermath of the weak US inflation report, discounting the chances of Fed hiking rates four times this year.

A combination of positive macro-related developments after the country's industrial production grew at 6.6 per cent in July and retail inflation cooled to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August, strengthened the rupee sentiment. Earlier today, official data showed WPI-based inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.53 per cent in August.

India's benchmark 10-year sovereign yield softened to 8.12 per cent. The rupee got a shot in the arm after the government said all steps will be taken to ensure the domestic currency does not depreciate to "unreasonable levels", amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the economic situation over the weekend.

The rupee had rebounded from an all-time low of 72.92 to end up a strong 51 paise to end at 72.18 to the dollar in the previous session Wednesday. The domestic currency has been sliding against the US dollar since August, depreciating over 6 per cent since then as oil prices rebounded and trade tensions revved up.

The 'feel good' factor in the economy and the relative political stability alongside government's continued commitments towards strong governance amid relatively low inflation rates largely shielded Indian currency from any big drag, a forex dealer commented. Emerging market currencies also showed some sign of stability as investors sighed with relief after Turkey's central bank hiked its policy rate to 24 per cent to restore confidence in the lira.

Meanwhile, crude prices clawed back some of its losses after suffering the largest daily drop in a month as concerns about oil supply are countering worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand. Benchmark Brent crude is trading at USD 78.25 a barrel in early Asian trade. Extending its recovery momentum, the rupee opened with a strong 48 paise gain at 71.70 at the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market.

It powered ahead to hit a high of 71.53 in mid-morning deals but erased strong gains towards the fag-end trade amid sudden dollar demand coming from large corporates. It finally closed the day with gains of 34 paise or 0.47 per cent at 71.84, the highest level since September 7 when it closed at 71.73. The local unit has recovered 85 paise in last two days.

The Financial Benchmarks India private limited (FBIL), meanwhile, fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 71.8129 and for the euro at 83.9771. In the cross-currency trade, the rupee also hardened against the Japanese yen to close at 64.22 per 100 yens from 64.74. However, it fell back against the British Pound to end at 94.26 per pound as compared to 93.76 and also drifted against the euro to settle at 84.02 from 83.58 earlier.

In the forward market, the premium for dollar edged lower due to sustained receiving from exporters. The benchmark six-month forward premium payable in January 2019 eased to 120.50-122.50 paise from 122.75-124.75 paise and the far-forward July contract softened to 278-280 paise from 279.75-281.75 paise.

On the global front, the greenback took a hit overnight on weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data amid signs of reduced trade tensions between the US and China. Against a basket of other currencies, the dollar index is higher at 94.64. Elsewhere, the British pound was trading up near 6-week high against the greenback while the euro climbed to hit a two-week high.

Tags: indian rupee, us dollar, foreign exchange, rupee depreciation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

2

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

3

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

4

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

5

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham