Thursday, May 14, 2020 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

78,042

3,712

Recovered

26,392

1,938

Deaths

2,551

136

Maharashtra259225547975 Gujarat92683562566 Tamil Nadu9227217664 Delhi79982858106 Rajasthan43282573121 Madhya Pradesh41732004232 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2137114247 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Karnataka95945133 Bihar9403827 Haryana79341811 Odisha5381433 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand177793 Tripura15420 Assam80402 Uttarakhand72461 Himachal Pradesh67353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business, Economy

FM Nirmala to reveal second tranche of Aatmanirbhar stimulus package at 4 pm today

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 14, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2020, 12:46 pm IST

Finance Minister is likely to announce measures to help the agriculture sector and allied activities

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 PM. (PTI Photo)
  FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 PM. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Finance minister Nirmala sitaraman is scheduled to reveal the second tranche of her Aatmanirbhar stimulus package at 4 pm today, but the response to her first tranche revealed yesterday was anything but enthusiastic.

The finance minister is likely to announce measures to help the agriculture sector and allied activities. Sitharaman will also address supply chain disruption and ways to resolve issues.

This comes a day after Sitharaman unveiled a series of measures to address challenges for MSMEs and liquidity issues faced by financing companies such as NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs.  (Read more here.)

The finance minister reiterated the importance of “self-reliant India” (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in her address on Wednesday. She said the announcement of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is to spur growth in the country.

Earlier this week, prime minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to fight the coronavirus crisis and make India self-reliant. He said on Wednesday that the measures announced by Nirmala Sitharaman "will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs".

Tags: coronavirus, pm narendra modi, rs 20 lakh crore economic package, fm nirmala sitharaman, nirmala sitharaman, 20 lakh crore, stimulus package, economic stimulus package, sitharaman press conference, finance minister, covid 19, second tranche

Latest From Business

LG Chem begins transportation of Styrene Monomer inventory to South Korea. (PTI Photo)

Vizag gas leak: LG Chem transport Styrene Monomer inventory to South Korea

UK court plays video of Nirav Modi's death threats to 'Dummy Directors'. (PTI Photo)

UK court plays video of Nirav Modi's death threats to 'dummy directors'

Govt releases truncated WPI for April; wholesale food inflation falls 3.7%. (AP Photo)

Govt releases truncated April WPI inflation data; 10% deflation in fuel, power basket

Kolkata: Bandhan Bank Managing Director & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh . (PTI Photo)

Bandhan Bank expects recovery of loans extended to micro-credit customers from second quarter of FY21

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

2

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

3

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

4

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

5

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham