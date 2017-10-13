India's trade deficit drops to 7-month low of USD 8.98 billion in September

Goods imports last month were USD 37.6 billion, a gain of 18.09 percent from the same period in 2016.

India’s trade deficit narrowed to USD 8.98 billion in September, its lowest in seven months, government data showed on Friday. (Photo: AP)

The deficit was USD 11.64 billion in August.

Merchandise exports for September rose 25.67 percent from a year ago to USD 28.61 billion, mainly driven by a rise in export of engineering and oil products.

Goods imports last month were USD 37.6 billion, a gain of 18.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.