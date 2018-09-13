The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:09 AM IST

Business, Economy

PM Modi calls high-level emergency meet on Saturday to review economy

FINANCIAL CHRONICLE
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 9:45 am IST

Free-fall of rupee and relentless hike in oil prices top agenda of Saturday meeting with Finance Minister and RBI Governer.

Prime minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level emergency meeting on Saturday to review the health of the economy in view of free-falling rupee and surging oil prices which have come in for severe criticism from many quarters.

The meeting will explore intervention measures to tame the slide in rupee’s exchange value which touched threatened to breach 73 a dollar on Wednesday. Finance minister Arun Jaitley and Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel and senior government officials will attend the meeting.

Issuing NRI bonds, a hike in interest rates by the central bank and greater role for the RBI in forex market to support the domestic currency are some of the top items on the agenda of the all-important meeting.

The need of NRI bond, its size and timing of its issuance are expected come up for deliberations.

Official sources said the prime minister wants to the local currency to level at its own value which is indicated at Rs 70 a dollar. Three measures that hold key to the meeting will be presented by the Department of Economic Affairs along side inputs and suggestions from the Reserve Bank and the Department of Financial Services.

The government will seek the RBI views on the need and timing of introducing NRI deposit or bonds. It will seek the central bank’s opinion on whether NRI bonds could launched towards the third quarter. The size of issuance, if government decides to go for it, could be between USD 35-40 billion.

In 2013, the UPA government had issued a $34 billion dollar NRI bond to halt the rupee’s slide. Subhas Chandra Garg, secretary, department of economic affairs, told FC, “There will be several measures to check rupee depreciation. The rupee will not be allowed to depreciate to unjustified levels.”

The meeting would also discuss the oil price hike in the country following surge in crude prices globally. A senior government official said the shortage of oil created by OPEC is 'not real'  He also said the government is committed to meeting the fiscal deficit target.

It is important that India does not end up with twin deficits, therefore, the government will hold back on excise duty cut for now. Pressure is already mounting on the RBI to take stronger actions to stem the currency's slide. The central bank has already raised interest rates twice since June and has depleted billions of dollars to bolster the currency, but with little success.

Trade deficit for August stood at $17.40 billion, down from $18.02 billion a month ago. The rupee has been under stress on account of widening current account deficit and implications of worsening trade war between the US and China. The CAD stood at $15.8 billion or 2.4 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Moody's has forecast that India's CAD will touch 2.5 per cent of the GDP in FY19 on the back of rising crude oil prices which has further been accentuated by falling rupee. The RBI intervenes regularly in the foreign exchange market to smooth volatility. The intervention has taken a toll on forex reserves. From a record $426 billion in mid-April, reserves have fallen to USD 400 billion in August — enough to cover eight months of imports.

The RBI which targets inflation control with raising rates will now try to check the rupee’s decline with higher rates, said sources. The RBI raised its benchmark rate to a two-year high of 6.5 per cent last month and may follow through with more policy tightening.

Tags: rbi governor, narendra modi, economy, oil price, urjit patel, finance minister, arun jaitley.
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

2

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

3

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

4

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

5

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham