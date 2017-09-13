The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 13, 2017 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

Business, Economy

m-Aadhaar allowed as identity proof for train passengers: Railways Ministry

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2017, 6:07 pm IST

For showing Aadhar, one has to open the m-Aadhaar app and enter his or her password to show the Aadhar Card.

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday permitted the use of m-Aadhaar as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for railway passengers. Photo: PTI
 The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday permitted the use of m-Aadhaar as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for railway passengers. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday permitted the use of m-Aadhaar as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for railway passengers in any reserved class.

“m-Aadhaar, when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways,” read a statement by the ministry.

As Aadhaar continues to become synonymous with our identity in our day to day life, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal agency handling Aadhaar launched m-Aadhaar, a mobile app for Aadhaar.

The app developed by UIDAI is currently only available for Android users. It aims to provide an interface to Aadhaar number holders to carry their demographic information, which is, name, date of birth, gender and address along with photograph by linking their Aadhaar number to their smart phones.

The app requires every user to link their phone numbers with their Aadhaar accounts. For showing Aadhaar, one has to open the app and enter his or her password to show the Aadhaar Card.

Tags: aadhaar, aadhaar card, ministry of railways, m-aadhaar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

New malware spreads through active Bluetooth connections

2

The Man Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2017

3

Samsung eyes on foldable Note launch next year

4

Britons among most depressed people in the Western world

5

Drastically reduce asthma symptoms with diet and exercise

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham