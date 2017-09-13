The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 13, 2017 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

Business, Economy

Consider service charge by hotels as income: Ram Vilas Paswan to CBDT

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2017, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2017, 9:35 am IST

In lieu of tips, hotels have been compulsorily levying service charge despite centre asking them to make it optional.

The consumer affairs ministry has asked the CBDT to consider service charge as income while assessing the tax returns. Photo: PTI
 The consumer affairs ministry has asked the CBDT to consider service charge as income while assessing the tax returns. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: With some hotels and restaurants still levying service charge, the consumer affairs ministry has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to consider service charge as income while assessing the tax returns.

At present, some hotels and restaurants are charging service charge in the range of 5-20 per cent, in lieu of tips, despite the government’s guidelines to make levy of such charge as optional.

Consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that renowned hotel and restaurants have complied with the guidelines but consumer complaints are still being received through the national consumer helpline (NCH) about service charge.

“Hotels/restaurants have been asked either to leave the column of service charge blank or mention on the bill that it is optional,” he tweeted.

However, Paswan said that complaints against those insisting payment of service charge compulsorily are being received through the NCH and are being reported in the media. “In view of seriousness of issue, the Department of Consumer Affairs has written to the CBDT to consider inclusion of service charge while assessing tax,” he said.

The ministry has directed legal metrology officers in all states to monitor the cases of charging more than maximum retail price (MRP). Guidelines were issued in April 2017 to hotels and restaurants for not levying service charge compulsorily.

Tags: ram vilas paswan, union consumer affairs ministry, service charges, food bill
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Fast food could help prevent melanoma: study

2

Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8 in India: specifications, release data, price

3

For love of gold: Rare tribesmen slaughtered by gold miners in Brazil

4

Watch: AIB and Kangana slam Bollywood's objectification of women in hilarious video

5

Rangoli blasts KRK after he slams Kangana, rakes up acid attack on her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham