The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 13, 2018 | Last Update : 03:40 PM IST

Business, Economy

India poised to pip Britain to become 5th largest economy next year: Jaitley

PTI
Published : Jul 13, 2018, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 3:28 pm IST

India's GDP was valued at USD 2.597 trillion at the end of 2017 overtaking the French economy.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday exuded confidence that India will pip Great Britain to become the fifth largest economy in the world next year if economic expansion continues at the projected rate.

However, rising international crude oil prices and the global trade war would throw up challenges going forward, he said.

"If we keep growing at the rate which is being projected, it is likely that next year we will be the fifth largest economy ahead of Great Britain," Jaitley said in a Facebook post titled 'The Congress Gave Slogans to Rural India - Prime Minister Modi Gave Resources'.

"This is in consonance with the rest of the narrative. Being the fastest growing economy for the last four years, we can look at the next decade as one of economic expansion," he added.

A latest World Bank report has said that the Indian economy has become world's sixth-biggest economy, pushing France to seventh place. The US tops the list followed by China, Japan, Germany and Britain. The new calculations were arrived on the basis of Indian economy's performance in 2017.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) was valued at USD 2.597 trillion at the end of 2017 overtaking the French economy, which was amounted at USD 2.582 trillion last year.

"We have already seen a significant move up in India's ranking in the ease of doing business and as a preferred investment destination. Today we stand to be tested in the midst of a global challenge thrown up on account of the international crude oil prices and the trade war," Jaitley said.

Crude oil prices, which were around USD 66 a barrel, in April are now hovering around USD 75 a barrel. The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 7-7.5 per cent in the current fiscal, higher than 6.7 per cent growth clocked in 2017-18 fiscal.

"The recently released World Bank data reveals that India has now become the sixth largest economy relegating France to the seventh position. Obviously, on account of disparity in the size of the population, there would be a very significant difference in the per capita of the two countries," he said.

The NDA government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has ensured that rural India and the less privileged get the first right on resources and if this, along with increased expenditure, continues for the next decade the impact on India's rural poor would be significant, he said.

"This benefits all – irrespective of religion, caste or community. The Congress provided India's poor with slogan. Prime Minister Modi has given them resources. This will ensure faster growth and lead to a faster depletion in the poverty," Jaitley added.

He said the Congress party in 1970s and 1980s followed the model of "populist slogans" rather than "sound policy and actual expenditure for the welfare of the poor".

"The 1971 ‘Garibi Hatao' model was one of redistribution of poverty rather than the generation of wealth and resources. The result of this misguided approach was that the lives of the poor did not move up significantly.

"On the contrary, the present Prime Minister is a man of many words and many more actions. He announces stiff targets and programmes which at first sight appear to be difficult, if not impossible. He follows it up with the actual implementation and delivers the promise," Jaitley said.

He said the government's programmes for rural India will lead to increased incomes, increased social security, improved quality of life, higher income from agriculture and better healthcare.

Jaitley said ever since the present government took over, it has been working to translate the advantages of faster growth to rural India as well as to bring a significant section of people into the neo-middle class and bring people out of poverty. 

Tags: arun jaitley, economy, world bank, gdp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMLife

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham