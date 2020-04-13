Monday, Apr 13, 2020 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

Business, Economy

India's near-term growth outlook has deteriorated sharply: RBI Governor Das

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2020, 2:04 pm IST

Reserve Bank will remain vigilant and will not hesitate to use any instrument to mitigate the impact of Covid-19

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI PHOTO)
  Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI PHOTO)

Mumbai: All-out efforts are needed to mitigate the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the RBI will use any instrument necessary to revive growth and preserve financial stability, according to the minutes of the central bank's policy meeting.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, was originally scheduled for March 31, April 1 and 3, 2020, but was advanced in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the three-day meeting which ended on March 27, the RBI reduced the key policy rate by 75 basis points.

To mitigate the economic difficulties arising out of the virus outbreak, the government of India has announced a comprehensive package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, covering cash transfers and food security, for vulnerable sections of society.

As per the minutes of the MPC meet, released by the RBI, Das said the global macroeconomic situation has abruptly worsened in the last fortnight or so.

In his opinion, "there is a rising probability" of a global recession, which may be deeper than the one experienced during the global financial crisis.

"In India also, the near-term growth outlook has deteriorated sharply: initially reflecting global spillovers and the amplification of the impact of Covid-19; and thereafter, due to the much-needed efforts by the government to contain the pandemic by declaring a nationwide lockdown," he said.

On the inflation front, Das said the outlook has changed drastically.

The governor said the usual uptick that begins in summer months may remain subdued if demand conditions take longer to normalise. The weakening of domestic aggregate demand may also help to contain core inflation.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is an invisible assassin which needs to be contained quickly before it spreads and wreaks havoc on valuable human lives and the macro economy.

Das said monetary policy needs to proactively arrest any deterioration in aggregate demand as he advocated a 75 basis reduction in repo rate.

"The Reserve Bank will continue to remain vigilant and will not hesitate to use any instrument  conventional and unconventional  to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, revive growth and preserve financial stability," he said.

RBI Deputy Governor and MPC member Michael Debabrata Patra said India has locked down and a state of siege prevails in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Several types of activities have come to a standstill with social isolation, supply disruptions, demand contraction and heightened anxiety.

In these challenging circumstances, Patra opined monetary policy has to assume an avant garde role.

Ravindra H Dholakia too voted for the rate cut.

"There is still enough space for the policy rate cut as and when required to support growth recovery going forward since inflation is likely to be under control," he added.

Pami Dua and Chetan Ghate had advocted a reduction in repo rate by 50 basis points.

The RBI went ahead with the majority vote and reduced the key lending rate by 75 basis points

Tags: shaktikanta das, coronavirus pandemic, reserve bank of india, monetary policy committee (mpc), coronanvirus lockdown, covid 19 outbreak
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Kia Motors' exports hit hard, three plants in South Korea may be shut down. (AFP PHOTO)

Kia Motors to suspend three South Korean factories as virus hits exports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (PTI Photo)

IMF to consider $1.4 billion loan to Pak to tackle covid19 economic fallout

A customer exchanges currency at a forex bureau. (PTI Photo)

Rupee opens flat at 76.43 against US dollar

People's Bank of China (PBOC) has bought 1.01 per cent stake in the Housing Development Finance Corporation. (ANI Photo)

People's Bank of China increases stake in HDFC

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham