Business, Economy

Will try to uphold credibilty and autonomy of RBI: Shaktikanta Das

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 4:58 pm IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File | PTI)
Mumbai: The newly appointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said, “Will try to uphold the credibilty and autonomy of the great institution that RBI is.”

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Shaktikanta Das said would not interfere into issues between the RBI and the government.

“Wouldn't go into issues between RBI and government but every institution has to maintain its autonomy and also adhere to accountability,” RBI Governor Das said.

“Heartening to know that inflation is on target with a benign outlook,” Das added.

Das ensured that he would take adequate measures which the economy requires in a timely manner, adding that he will be meeting public sector bank chiefs in the near future.

The newly-appointed RBI Governor also said that he would be open to discussion on all issues.

He said that he would like to focus on the banking sector immediately. “Banking is an important segment in our economy and it’s facing several challenges that need to be dealt with. It's the banking sector on which I’d like to focus immediately,” Das said.

Shaktikanta Das who was named as the 25th RBI Governor on Tuesday, day after Urjit Patel stepped down from the post citing “personal reason”, said that: “It was an honour and great opportunity to serve RBI. I will try my best to work with everyone and work in the interest of Indian economy.”

