The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

Business, Economy

Bank accounts face suspension: What FATCA rules say

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 1:06 pm IST

Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act enables automatic sharing of investor information between signatory parties.

(Representational image).
 (Representational image).

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday made it mandatory for bank account holders to self-certify their accounts by April 30. The new ruling applies to accounts that were opened between July 2014 to August 2015.

Previous deadline for fulfilling self-certification guidelines was August 2016 which the tax authorities had extended at that time. They have now released a new last date of April 30 that has landed taxpayers in a situation.

Under Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act or FATCA, an information sharing agreement between the US and India, both the governments agreed upon sharing information on investors, country of tax residence, identification number, country of birth, country of citizenship, according to NDTV.

Besides, all holders of accounts at financial institutions, banks and insurance have also been mandated to submit RBI-backed Know Your Customer (KYC) details before the specified time.

The account holders will be barred from using their account if they fail to comply with the latest directive of income tax department. So why I-T department has issued these guidelines? What do provisions of Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act or FACTA say about it. Read here;

1) Tax department says India entered into an Inter-Governmental Agreement with the government of United States for putting into effect FATCA that was implemented from August 2015.

2) All account holders covered by FATCA rules had to submit self-certification by August 31, 2016. These accounts were meant to be closed had they been were unable to fulfill the requirement.

3) However, the tax authorities at that time clarified that financial institutions were not required to close these accounts by August 31, 2016. Instead, they were advised to continue to work on obtaining self-certification.

4) The blockade, if imposed, on an account would be lifted if the account holder later fulfills the criteria under FATCA rules and they will also be allowed to operate it.

5) The FATCA agreement was reached with sole of purpose of pushing tax compliance among investors. It also aimed at ensuring individuals paid tax on income generated from their wealth parked overseas, an article in NDTV said.

Tags: fatca, foreign accounts, tax compliance, income tax department, kyc, rbi, banks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Selfie with cobra proves fatal as man gets stung on head

2

Beware: Online tax filing scams steal your refunds too

3

Xiaomi to unveil flagship Mi 6 on April 19th

4

Future iPhones could get Apple's own power chips

5

Queen Elizabeth II employs 'footwoman' to break in her new shoes

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham