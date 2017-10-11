The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 03:10 PM IST

Business, Economy

Uttarakhand slashes VAT, cess on petrol, diesel by 2 per cent

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 2:11 pm IST

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant confirmed that the government had decided to slash cess and VAT on petrol and diesel.

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday slashed cess and VAT on petrol and fuel by 2 per cent each. (File Photo)
 The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday slashed cess and VAT on petrol and fuel by 2 per cent each. (File Photo)

Mumbai: After Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday decided to cut 2 per cent cess and 2 per cent VAT on petrol and diesel.

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant confirmed that the state government had decided to slash cess and VAT on petrol and diesel.

This decision to slash VAT and cess on petrol and diesel comes after the Centre last week slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel in the wake of escalating prices. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley further said that it was up to states to reduce VAT, since they were direct beneficiaries of the same.

The BJP-led Gujarat government was the first to slash VAT on petrol and diesel. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "After the central government's instructions, Gujarat has decided to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by 4 per cent from today mid-night."

Calling it a "Diwali gift", the Maharashtra government followed suit by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 and Re 1 a litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel rates surged to a three-year high across the country. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has recently been rallying for the inclusion of petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, claiming it is the only way to have a "rational price mechanism in petroleum products".

Tags: uttarakhand government, petrol and diesel hike, vat on petrol vat on diesel
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

This robot is a masseuse in a Singapore clinic

2

Video: Watch what happens when online trolls bully in real life

3

Woman married pet pooch she had adopted, says he is 'perfect' for her

4

Holy Cow! Google to acquire Apple for $9 billion. Is it true?

5

Reliance Jio to launch its own payments bank in December

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham