The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:31 PM IST

Business, Economy

Sept inflation seen at 6 month high on GST, public sector pay rise

REUTERS
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 12:46 pm IST

Annual economic growth dropped to a three year low of 5.7 per cent in April-June quarter.

New tax, introduced July 1, caused disruptions to business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.
 New tax, introduced July 1, caused disruptions to business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Bengaluru: India’s retail inflation edged up in September, driven by higher salaries of government employees as well as the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a Reuters poll found, a development that would make further monetary policy easing unlikely.

Consumer inflation is forecast to have risen to 3.60 per cent in September from a year ago, above August’s 3.36 per cent, the poll of 36 economists showed.

The data is due to be released on October 12 at 1200 GMT. If the September number matches the poll consensus, inflation would be the highest in six months - yet still below the Reserve Bank of India’s mid-term target of 4 per cent.

A recent hike in house rent allowances for government employees, coupled with staggered price hikes by firms adjusting to the new national tax, contributed to price rises, said Sonal Varma, chief India economist at Nomura.

The new tax, introduced July 1, caused disruptions to business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors that were still recovering from the government’s move late last year to scrap high-value banknotes.

Annual economic growth dropped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, raising calls for further monetary policy easing by the central bank.

However in a recent interview, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said although economic growth was a constant consideration for the central bank, it would not take precedence over its inflation target.

While leaving interest rates on hold at its October rate-setting meeting - the first after a cut in August - the central bank cut growth estimates and raised inflation projections for this fiscal year.

A Reuters poll last month showed the RBI will hold borrowing costs steady well past next year amid weak economic growth and signs inflation may soon overshoot its target.

Wholesale prices are forecast to have risen 3.41 per cent in September from a year ago versus 3.24 per cent in August, the latest poll found.

It also predicted industrial production rose 2.4 per cent in August, up from July’s 1.2 per cent growth.

“These could be taken as early signs that the industrial sector is gradually coming out of the disruptive impact of demonetisation and (the) GST,” wrote Rupa Rege Nitsure at L&T Financial Services in a note to clients.

“Going ahead, industrial production growth prints may not sustain at the same level.”

Tags: inflation, gst, consumer inflation, economy, rbi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Holy Cow! Google to acquire Apple for $9 billion. Is it true?

2

Reliance Jio to launch its own payments bank in December

3

Sleep-talkers engage in aggressive, abusive but 'grammatically correct' conversations: Study

4

Consumers are deliberately breaking, losing their iPhones: Research

5

India vs Australia, 2nd Twenty20: Australia beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham