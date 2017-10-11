Modi appointed economic advisory council to hold first meet today

The Council will address all issues of emergent importance, will engage with stakeholders and formulate advice accordingly.

The newly constituted Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) will hold its first meeting on Wednesday. Photo: AP

New Delhi: The newly constituted Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) will hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

The Council held a brainstorming session with stakeholders on Monday in the run up to its first meeting on Wednesday, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Council will address all issues of emergent importance, will engage with a broad spectrum of stakeholders and formulate advice accordingly, the statement said.

The Council has been set up with the approval of the Prime Minister on September 26, 2017. Its members include NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy as chairman, principal adviser to NITI Aayog Ratan P Watal as member secretary and Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy and Ashima Goyal as part time members.

According to the statement, with the constitution of the Council, the government has set up a unique independent institutional mechanism.

It further said that the Council is mandated to analyse all critical issues, economic or otherwise referred to it by the Prime Minister and advising him thereon.

It is also required to address issues of macro-economic importance and presenting views thereon, the statement pointed out.