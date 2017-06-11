The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 05:36 PM IST

Business, Economy

GST Council lowers tax rates for 66 items including insulin, movie tickets

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 4:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 5:11 pm IST

Next meeting of the Council will be on June 18, when it will take up lottery taxes and e-way bill.

GST on insulin and agarbatti has also been lowered to 5 per cent, while school bags will attract tax of 18 per cent.
 GST on insulin and agarbatti has also been lowered to 5 per cent, while school bags will attract tax of 18 per cent.

New Delhi: Tax rates on certain kitchen items like pickles and mustard sauce, as well as movie tickets costing up to Rs 100 have been lowered as the Centre and states today reduced levies on 66 items.

Movie tickets costing Rs 100 and below will now attract 18 per cent tax, as against 28 per cent proposed earlier, while those above Rs 100 will continue to attract 28 per cent GST.

Kitchen use items like pickles, mustard sauce and morabba will attract 12 per cent GST, as against 18 per cent proposed earlier. Also, tax rates on cashew nuts have been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

The GST Council also decided that traders, manufacturers and restaurant owners with turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh can opt for a composition scheme and pay taxes at the rate of 1, 2, and 5 per cent respectively.

The Council also lowered GST rates on children's drawing books to nil from 12 per cent. Computer printers will attract 18 per cent tax as against 28 per cent earlier.

GST on insulin and agarbatti has also been lowered to 5 per cent, while school bags will attract tax of 18 per cent.

Tax rate on kajal has been lowered to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.

"GST Council has reduced tax rates of 66 items as against representations received for 133 items," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters here after the 16th meeting of the GST Council.

Next meeting of the Council will be on June 18, when it will take up lottery taxes and e-way bill.

On the issue of review of GST rate on hybrid cars, it was decided that the council will take it up after considering states' comments on a detailed paper issued on the matter earlier.

Tags: gst, tax rate, gst council, indirect tax, goods and service tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

2

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

3

Overly sociable dog fails to make final cut for Queensland Police Service

4

SRK gives epic reply to girl named Sejal who 'thanks' him for 'turning her into a meme'

5

US girl sheds and grows skin daily due to rare condition

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham