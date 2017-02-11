The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav continues to trouble Bangladesh as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) India vs Bangaldesh Test: 4-down Bangladesh face an uphill task to save Hyderabad Test
 
Business, Economy

Respect RBI’s no rate cut decision, says Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 1:16 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 1:16 pm IST

Jaitley said all finance ministers desire to see RBI adopting a dovish stand and going for monetary easing.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday threw his weight behind Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel who did not go for a rate cut in his third monetary policy review on February 8.

Both the finance minister and RBI governor Urjit Patel were addressing a press conference after the Central Board of the central bank concluded its meet and briefed about recent RBI's stand on interest rates.

Jaitley said it was a desire of all finance ministers to see RBI adopting a dovish stand and going for monetary easing. “All finance ministers have perpetual desire for cut in interest rate but respect decision taken by RBI,: Jaitley said.

Governor Urjit Patel who went for a cut in repo, benchmark lending rate, in his first monetary policy review on October 4 last year, had also said that the central bank has effected a sizable rate cut since January 2015, 175 basis points, and now it was up to the banks to front-load the benefits.

“There is some scope for further reduction in bank lending rate,” Patel said. RBI Governor explained that segments in which NPAs emerged pertain to sectors sectors with long gestation projects. “NPAs are a legacy issue,” he said.

Disclosure about number of demonetised currency deposited should be verifiable number in physical and accounting sense and not an estimate, Patel added.

Tags: rbi, reserve bank, rate cut, monetary policy, arun jaitley, urjit patel, central board
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Repaired, the Flying Bum repaired will fly again

2

Shah Rukh and Aamir click first selfie together as they party in Dubai

3

How are ultra-thin, bendable glass for smartphones made

4

Anuska refutes reports of Virat producing Phillauri, slams media on Twitter

5

India vs Bangaldesh Test: 4-down Bangladesh face an uphill task to save Hyderabad Test

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham