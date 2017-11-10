The Asian Age | News

178 items taxed at 28 per cent moved to 18 per cent slab; changes from Nov 15: FM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 7:45 pm IST

All restaurants will be levied a GST of 5 per cent against existing 12 per cent for non-AC and 18 per cent for AC restaurants.

 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the media after 23rd GST Council Meet in Guwahati, Assam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Guwahati: In a massive relief for consumers, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council lowered the tax rate of 178 items to 18 per cent from existing 28 per cent. The changes will be applicable from November 15, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday. 

All restaurants in the country will be levied a GST of 5 per cent against existing 12 per cent for non-AC and 18 per cent for AC restaurants, Jaitley said during an address to media in Guwahati.

No ITC benefit will be extended to any restaurant hereafter.

Besides, 13 items have been moved to 12 per cent from 18 per cent, six items to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, eight items to 5 per cent from 12 per cent and six items to nil from 5 per cent.

The decision was taken after the 23rd GST Council meeting in Guwahati, Assam, earlier on Friday.

"In the last three meetings, we have been systematically looking at the 28% bracket and rationalising it," the finance minister said.

