The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

Business, Economy

As India's smaller firms struggle, Modi faces stimulus dilemma

REUTERS
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 10:27 am IST

The economy grew at an annual 5.7 percent year-on-year in the three months to end-June, its slowest in three years.

Asia’s third-largest economy has cooled rapidly over five consecutive quarters as small-and-medium-sized businesses across India report tumbling sales. Photo: AP
 Asia’s third-largest economy has cooled rapidly over five consecutive quarters as small-and-medium-sized businesses across India report tumbling sales. Photo: AP

New Delhi/Mumbai: India’s festive season should be a time of celebration for textiles businessman Habib Ansari, who usually spends October counting a boom in profits from supplying retailers ahead of a month of peak shopping.

This year Ansari is grappling with losses, and blames a 50 percent drop in sales in the last three months on confusion wrought by the July launch of a national sales tax and the after-effects of a government crackdown on untaxed wealth.

“Small garment units are not buying due to weak demand. We have cut down our workforce to 600 from 1200,” Ansari said from a textiles hub outside Mumbai, as laid off labourers napped in nearby warehouses.

Ansari’s woes highlight how Asia’s third-largest economy has cooled rapidly over five consecutive quarters as small-and-medium-sized businesses across India report tumbling sales, undermining job creation and damaging sentiment in industries crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political powerbase.

That has pushed Modi into a tight corner - stepping up stimulus could reduce political damage ahead of a round of state elections beginning in December but shatter the confidence of investors worried about fiscal slippage.

The government is considering spending between 400 to 500 billion rupees (USD 7.7 billion) more this financial year than it had budgeted for, two senior finance ministry officials told Reuters.

New Delhi has already cut petrol and diesel taxes, but the focus now is on whether to spend more money on rural jobs, housing and recapitalisation of state-run banks, or to give targeted relief to sectors hit hardest by sliding growth, the officials said.

“We face our toughest challenge in three years,” said a government official, adding fiscal consolidation was under pressure amid slowing revenue receipts.

The economy grew at an annual 5.7 percent year-on-year in the three months to end-June, its slowest in three years, while tax collection is falling - a turnaround from a year ago when India boasted the fastest growth among major economies.

POLITICAL DAMAGE

People close to Modi, who romped to power in a landslide victory for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, say he wants to control the political damage and ensure the economic slowdown remains temporary.

Two BJP grandees, Yashwant Sinha, an ex-finance minister, and Arun Shourie, a former cabinet minister, have been critical of Modi’s recent handling of economic reforms.

But the prime minister has to walk a tight rope as pandering to populist policies could risk damaging investor confidence. The BJP has won praise from investors after trimming the fiscal deficit from 4.5 percent of GDP in 2013/14.

When the government last month hinted at more spending, India’s stock market skidded for seven consecutive days and the rupee dropped to its lowest level in six months as investors worried about the impact on public debt.

On September 28, the government decided against announcing more borrowing and maintained a target for the 2017/18 financial year in line with a deficit of 3.2 percent, a move welcomed by markets.

Modi could seek parliament’s approval for up to 500 billion rupees in extra spending over the budgeted spending, the two finance ministry officials said, which could widen the fiscal deficit to a three-year high of around 3.7 percent of GDP.

India’s former chief economist, Arvind Virmani, told Reuters there was no scope for additional spending.

SMALL BUSINESS CRUNCHED

Acknowledging the slide in sentiment, Modi took the rare step last week of defending his record in a 90-minute speech, calling the economic slowdown a blip, and promising relief.

Small and medium-sized businesses across India are meanwhile cutting staff because of falling demand.

The launch in July of the long-awaited Goods and Service Tax (GST), which transformed India’s 29 states into a single customs union, has left firms at the bottom of the supply chain short of working capital.

That came on top of Modi’s “demonetisation” decision last November, in which he suddenly banned high-denomination banknotes to force people to declare illicit or untaxed wealth.

Smaller enterprises accustomed to dealing entirely in cash are now required to register themselves under the GST and to file tax returns.

Rashid Tahir Momin, treasurer of the Bhiwandi Powerloom Weavers Federation, said more than 200,000 people have lost their jobs since July in the textiles hub outside Mumbai.

Previously exempt of tax or taxed at lower rates, the requirement to pay higher taxes and then claim them back has left the government owing USD 10 billion to the textiles, jewellery and other exporting industries.

On Friday, the government announced it would ease tax rules to help smaller businesses.

Narendra Jadhav, a lawmaker close to Modi, said the government was operating with “a great sense of urgency” to resolve the problems faced by the small and medium enterprises. “Complaints are being noted and addressed. We are committed to bring about structural changes, create jobs and improve infrastructure,“ Jadhav said.

FISCAL STABILITY

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had estimated a 16.4 percent rise in tax receipts to USD 188.7 billion this year, but the government faces a shortfall of up to 1 trillion rupees following the GST launch, one of the two finance ministry officials said.

India’s fiscal deficit including federal and state borrowing is close to 6 percent, and the central bank governor, Urjit Patel, warned this month that further widening could hit fiscal stability.

Mahesh Vyas, head of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, said that 500 billion rupees (USD 7.65 billion) of extra spending would not be sufficient to turn the economy round.

“The government should send a clear message whether it wants to provide a stimulus or not,” he said. “The uncertainty is hitting markets and any small stimulus would just be a waste of money.”

Tags: india gdp, prime minister narendra modi, economic slowdown, small and medium businesses
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman delivers baby girl on Mumbai local train; mother child stable

2

Nepal's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts school

3

Lenovo K8 Plus review: A feature-packed budget alternative

4

British company launches service to scatter ashes in space

5

Ebola vaccine found safe for children, adults in Africa

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham