Friday, Apr 10, 2020 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

Business, Economy

Virus has sharply altered India's economic recovery: RBI

REUTERS
Published : Apr 10, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2020, 1:07 pm IST

India’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than six years in the last three months of 2019

The global economy is expected to slump into recession in 2020 says RBI. (PTI Photo)
MUMBAI: The outlook for India’s economic recovery has been sharply altered by the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said in its Monetary Policy Report, underlining the pandemic’s deepening impact on South Asia’s engine of growth.

“Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the outlook for growth for 2020-21 was looking up,” the Reserve Bank of India said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered this outlook. The global economy is expected to slump into recession in 2020, as post-COVID projections indicate.”

The nationwide lockdown is set to sharply impact March quarter growth and analysts have cut their 2020/21 GDP growth projections to 1.5-2%, levels unseen in India in decades.

Any benefit seen in the terms of trade from a prolonged downturn in the price of international crude is also unlikely to offset the economic drag from the coronavirus-induced lockdown of the country and loss of external demand, RBI said.

“While efforts are being mounted on a war footing to arrest its spread, COVID-19 would impact economic activity in India directly through domestic lockdown. Second round effects would operate through a severe slowdown in global trade and growth,” the central bank said.

The RBI, as it did in its policy statement last month, reiterated that conditions remained highly uncertain and said it is refraining from providing any projections on GDP growth.

Describing the present environment as “highly fluid”, the central bank said that it is assessing the “the intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19.”

India has reported over 5,000 active coronavirus cases and 166 deaths as of Thursday morning.

Tags: economic growth, coronavirus (covid-19), india’s economic growth, coronavirus outbreak, reserve bank of india, global economy, nationwide lockdown, gdp growth rate, covid-19 cases
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

