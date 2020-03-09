Monday, Mar 09, 2020 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

Business, Economy

Sensex takes a major hit over 1,500 pts on global equity rout

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2020, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2020, 1:54 pm IST

The rupee was trading flat at 73.89 against the US dollar in morning session

Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,500 points in opening session on monday led by deepening rout in global markets amid volatility due to rapidly-spreading coronavirus and free falling oil prices.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plunged nearly 30 per cent to USD 32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets.

Continuing its downward spiral, the 30-share index was plunged 1515.01 points, or 4.03 per cent, to 36,061.61. The NSE Nifty too cracked 417.05 points, or 3.80 per cent, to 10,572.40.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 893.99 points or 2.32 per cent lower at 37,576.62. Likewise, the Nifty tanked 279.55 points or 2.48 per cent to close at 10,989.45.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,594.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,543.78 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

ONGC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, nosediving up to 11 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, RIL, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, L&T, SBI and Tech Mahindra while,Sun Pharma was the sole gainer.

According to traders, investor sentiment took fresh beating tracking the heightened volatility in global markets amid concerns over the rapidly-spreading coronavirus and sinking crude prices.

Incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said.
Bourses in Shanghai dropped over 2.41 per cent, Hong Kong 3.53 per cent, Seoul 3.89 per cent and Tokyo cracked up to 5.65 per cent.

Oil prices plunged nearly 30 per cent, adding to global crude prices tanked after Saudi Arabia on monday cut its price for april delivery by USD 4-6 a barrel to Asia and USD 7 to the United States, with Aramco selling its Arabian light at an unprecedented USD 10.25 a barrel less than Brent to Europe, reports said.

While in India, the Yes Bank crisis has raised concerns over the stability of the country's banking system, adding to the woes of domestic investors, traders said.

Tags: benchmark nifty, bse sensex, nifty, world economy, saudi aramco, yes bank crisis, sun pharma, tech mahindra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from YES Bank (PTI)

Yes Bank won't be merged with SBI: Prashant Kumar

Inflation eased to 6.80%, significantly lower than January’s 7.59%, according to the March 4-6 poll of more than 40 economists (PTI)

India's retail inflation remains above RBI target band

Roshni Kapoor (Twitter)

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni Kapoor stopped at Mumbai airport

Couple wearing face masks, amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Tokyo (AFP)

Coronavirus compounds recession risk as Japan's economy shrinks

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham