The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

Business, Economy

RBI bars use of colour-stained notes on Holi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 4:22 pm IST

Central bank directs public sector banks not to accept Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes if they come with colour blots.

(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: This Holi, you cannot use your high value currency notes if you have touched them with colour stained hands and left a mark on them.

The Reserve Bank of India in its new guidelines for safeguard of new legal tender notes has directed banks not to accept Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 note if they come with colour blots on them.

According to a report published in The Economic Times, the central bank’s latest directions form part of government’s efforts towards promoting digital transactions and making country a cashless economy.

Besides, the restriction on use of new high value notes could also be attributed to the ‘clean notes’ policy that the central bank formulated back in 1999.

Since then, RBI has taken a number of steps to prevent soiled and mutilated currency notes from coming into circulation.

Tags: rbi, reserve bank, holi, high value notes, colour stained notes

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Be careful: Your smart devices can be outsmarted!

2

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

3

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

4

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

5

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham